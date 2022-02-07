USD/CNH Price Analysis: Sellers keep reins despite downbeat China data

- USD/CNH fades the biggest daily gains in over a week, grinds lower of late.
- China Caixin Services PMI for January dropped below market consensus, prior.
- 100-SMA, weekly support line restricts short-term downside, bulls have a bumpy road to return.
USD/CNH hovers around $6.3620-15 as Chinese traders return from a week-long break on Monday.
The Chinese currency (CNY) pair’s recent weakness ignores softer activity numbers but hopes of easing inflation and chatters surrounding the stronger yuan while paying attention to talks of easing inflation in China.
China’s China Caixin Services PMI dropped to 51.4 in January, versus 52.9 market consensus and 53.1 prior.
Technically, the pair drifts lower between the 200-SMA and 100-SMA, around $6.3645 and $6.3540 respectively.
Also acting as trading filters is a one-week-old descending support line around $6.3470 and a monthly horizontal resistance zone near $6.3760-70.
It should be noted, however, that the USD/CNY buyers remain unconvinced below January’s top surrounding $6.3975 whereas the bears may aim for the multi-month low, marked the previous month around $6.3235, on breaking the $6.3470 support.
USD/CNH: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.3612
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|6.3633
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.3574
|Daily SMA50
|6.3681
|Daily SMA100
|6.3926
|Daily SMA200
|6.4226
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.369
|Previous Daily Low
|6.3488
|Previous Weekly High
|6.3864
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.3488
|Previous Monthly High
|6.3976
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.3236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.3613
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.3566
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.3518
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.3402
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.3316
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.372
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.3806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.3922
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
