USD/CNH Price Analysis: Refreshes 16-month under 6.8000 on China data, Sino-American trade optimism

USD/CNH prints three-day losing streak with the largest monthly losses.

China extends tariff extension on US goods imports, US eases travel warnings to China, Hong Kong.

August month Industrial Production, Retail Sales both beat expectations.

Bears aim to fill May 2019 gap, fresh buying will wait for a clear break above January’s low.

USD/CNH bears an unstoppable around 0.7850, down 0.36% intraday, during the early Tuesday’s trading. The pair recently slumped after trade-positive news from China followed welcome prints of Industrial Production and Retail Sales data. While portraying the fall, the bears attack the lowest levels since May 07, 2019.

Other than the fundamentals, the pair’s sustained trading below 200-week SMA favors the sellers.

As a result, the quote drops towards filling the early May 2019 gap between 6.7339 and 6.8102.

In a case where the USD/CNH prices remain downbeat past-6.7339, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s 2018-19 rise, respectively around 6.7175 and 6.6035 will gain market attention.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of a 200-week SMA level of 6.8118 will trigger recovery moves towards the January month’s low near 6.8455.

USD/CNH weekly chart

Trend: Bearish