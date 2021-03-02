USD/CNH Price Analysis: Bounces off two-week-old rising channel’s support

- USD/CNH refreshes intraday top while snapping a two-day losing streak.
- Bullish chart formation, easing bearish bias of MACD favor buyers.
- Short-term horizontal area adds to the downside filters, channel’s resistance can test the bulls.
USD/CNH takes the bids to the intraday high of 6.4768, up 0.13% on a day, during the early Tuesday. In doing so, the Chinese currency pair takes a u-turn from the support line of an ascending channel pattern established in mid-February.
In addition to the quote’s ability to keep the bullish chart pattern, receding bearish MACD also keeps the USD/CNH buyers hopeful.
That said, the early February top near 6.4880 offers immediate resistance to the quote ahead of pushing it to the stated channel’s upper line, at 6.5125 now.
During the rise, the 6.5000 threshold can offer an intermediate halt whereas highs marked during February and late January, respectively around 6.5080 and 6.5150, can add filters to the north-run.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 6.4545 will defy the bullish chart pattern and call the USD/CNH sellers to attack a horizontal area comprising multiple levels since late January, around 6.4400-4375.
If at all the USD/CNH bears dominate past-6.4375, the 6.4080 level may offer a buffer during the quote’s south-run targeting the 6.4000 psychological benchmark.
USD/CNH four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4766
|Today Daily Change
|0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|6.4681
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4497
|Daily SMA50
|6.4706
|Daily SMA100
|6.5369
|Daily SMA200
|6.7426
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.4826
|Previous Daily Low
|6.4648
|Previous Weekly High
|6.5084
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.441
|Previous Monthly High
|6.5084
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4008
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.4716
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4759
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.4611
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.4541
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.4433
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.4789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.4897
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.4967
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to 0.7750 amid US dollar strength, ahead of RBA
AUD/USD trades close to 0.7750, extending retreat from 0.7780, aa the US dollar extends its recent advances amid risk-off market mood. The dismal Aussie Building Permits data adds to the weight on the Aussie dollar. RBA decision awaited.
Gold: Bears testing the commitments of the bulls
Gold prices are carving out a lower low in contrast to corrective expectations. Bulls can target a daily bullish retracement, anticipating a bid from deep with demand ahead of $1,700. In Asia, the price has printed a fresh cycle low of $1,713.86.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price shows a lack of buying activity, which has led to its 45% descent from $0.087 to $0.048. In doing so, DOGE has flipped significant demand barriers into supply barriers. Therefore, upswings must have more oomph to slice through these levels.
GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.3900 as King dollar dominates
GBP/USD remains on the backfoot in Asia, now testing the 1.3900 amid a broadly stronger US dollar. The cable extends its bearish momentum into a fourth straight day on Tuesday, shrugging the vaccine and budget stimulus optimism.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.