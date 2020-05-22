USD/CNH keeps the constructive outlook – UOB

Despite the positive outlook for USD/CNH, the 7.1652 level is seen out of reach for the time being, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The sudden surge in USD that resulted in a relatively strong gain of +0.41% yesterday (7.1352) came as a surprise. The rapid advance appears to be running ahead of itself and while USD could move above the overnight high of 7.1361, a sustained advance above this level is unlikely (there is another strong resistance at 7.1450). Support is at 1.1200 but only a breach of 7.1140 would indicate the current upward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD popped above the top of our expected 7.0800/7.1350 range yesterday (high of 7.1361) before ending the day on a firm note at 7.1352. While upward momentum has picked up, USD does not appear to be ready to move higher in a sustained manner just yet. The overall outlook appears to be mildly positive and there is chance that USD could edge higher but the year-to-date high is a formidable resistance and may not break so easily. To look at it another way, only a daily closing above 7.1652 would ‘confirm’ a break-out. At this stage, the prospect for such a move is not high but it would continue to increase as long as the strong support at 7.0800 is not taken out.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD dips below 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.22 after UK retail sales dropped by more than expected, and the BOE's Ramsden expressed support for negative rates. Souring Sino-American relations are boosting the safe-haven dollar.
EUR/USD struggles at low ground amid a risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, but far from the highs recorded on Thursday. Growing Sino-American tensions, mostly around Hong Kong, are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. The ECB Meeting Minutes are awaited.
Forex Today: Can markets find a silver lining? Hong-Kong heightens Sino-US tensions, boosts dollar
The market mood has markedly worsened amid souring Sino-American relations, with worries about Hong Kong serving as the latest trigger. A mix of developments from central banks, data, and the next moves in lockdowns will determine Friday's trading.
WTI drops nearly 6% as US-China tension weigh on stocks
WTI faces selling pressure as investors fear escalation of US-China tensions. Japan's Nikkei index is down 0.55% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng is reporting a 4% decline. Other major indices are also facing selling pressure.
Gold: Bounce from Thursday's low stalls at $1,730
Gold faces rejection at $1,730 amid the bearish candlestick arrangement on the daily chart. A re-test of $1.715 could be seen, as the daily chart studies have aligned in favor of the bears. Key indicators like the MACD suggest bearish reversal.