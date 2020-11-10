USD/CNH faces the next support at 6.5300 – UOB

USD/CNH keeps the negative outlook and faces strong support in the 6.5300 level according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected USD to weaken yesterday but we were of the view that ‘any decline could be limited to a test of the support at 6.5600’. However, USD dropped to 6.5475 before making a dramatic turnaround as it rocketed to an overnight high of 6.6495. The sharp and rapid rise appears to be running ahead of itself and further sustained USD is unlikely for today. USD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 6.5700 and 6.6400.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted last Friday (06 Nov, spot at 6.6150) that ‘USD is still on the defensive but 6.5800 may not come into the picture so soon’. The subsequent pace of weakness exceeded our expectation as USD plummeted to 6.5860 before extending is decline this morning. The outlook for USD still appears weak and the next support is at 6.5300. On the upside, a break of 6.6600 (‘strong resistance’ was at 6.6900 last Friday) would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
