1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Last Thursday, USD plunged to a low of 7.2037 before rebounding. On Friday (26 Jul, spot at 7.2470), we highlighted that ‘while further USD weakness is not ruled out, it must break and remain below the 7.2037 low before further decline can be expected.’ We added, ‘the likelihood of USD breaking clearly below the low will be intact provided that 7.2800 is not breached.’ We continue to hold the same view.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “The sharp drop in USD that sent it plummeting to 7.2354 was surprising. While the weakness is oversold, it has not stabilised. Today, as long as 7.2600 (minor resistance is at 7.2540) is not breached, USD could drop below 7.2350. The next support at 7.2200 is unlikely to come under threat.”

The next support at 7.2220 is unlikely to come under threat. The US Dollar (USD) must break and remain below the 7.2037 low before further weakness can be expected, UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.