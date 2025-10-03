USD/CHF trades sideways around 0.7980 as investors struggle to gauge US economic outlook

The USD/CHF pair trades in a tight range around 0.7980 during the late Asian trading session on Friday. The Swiss Franc consolidates as financial market participants struggle to gauge the United States (US) economic outlook, with halt in key economic releases in the wake of the partial government shutdown.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, oscillates inside Thursday’s trading range around 97.90.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.00% -0.02% 0.27% -0.01% 0.04% -0.01% 0.01% EUR 0.00% 0.05% 0.26% 0.01% 0.06% -0.01% 0.02% GBP 0.02% -0.05% 0.28% -0.06% 0.01% -0.06% -0.03% JPY -0.27% -0.26% -0.28% -0.28% -0.23% -0.29% -0.28% CAD 0.01% -0.01% 0.06% 0.28% 0.08% 0.00% 0.03% AUD -0.04% -0.06% -0.01% 0.23% -0.08% -0.07% -0.06% NZD 0.01% 0.00% 0.06% 0.29% -0.00% 0.07% 0.02% CHF -0.01% -0.02% 0.03% 0.28% -0.03% 0.06% -0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

On Tuesday midnight, the US government was forced to announce a partial closure after Republican Senators failed to persuade Democrats to support the short-term funding bill.

Key economic releases, such as Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for September and the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 27 have not been published by their respective agencies, while investors were waiting for their release to get fresh cues on the current status of the US labor market.

Meanwhile, the US ADP Employment Change data for September has signaled signs of worsening job market. On Wednesday, the US ADP Employment report showed that the private sector laborforce witnessed reduction of 32K employees in September. Economists had anticipated that 50K fresh workers were added in that period. Additionally, the report revealed that 3K employees were laid off in August against fresh addition of 54K workers.

In the Swiss region, inflationary pressures continue to remain soft in September amid slower economic growth. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed on Thursday that price pressures deflated expectedly by 0.2% on a monthly basis, faster than 0.1% in August. Year-on-year CPI rose steadily by 0.2%, slower than estimates of 0.3%.

Last week, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel expressed confidence post interest rate announcement that price pressures could “accelerate” in coming quarters.