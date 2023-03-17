USD/CHF traces options market cues to brace for the first weekly gain in three

USD/CHF remains sidelined around 0.9300, after a downbeat daily performance, as traders look set to snap a two-week losing streak. In doing so, the Swiss currency pair traces the upbeat options market signals while suggesting further advances of the quote.
That said, a one-month risk reversal (RR) of the USD/CHF pair, a gauge of the spread between the call and put options, prints the first weekly mark in three, as well as the highest figure in a month, while posting the 0.040 mark at the latest.
It’s worth noting, however, that the daily RR portrayed a -0.145 figure by the end of Thursday’s North American session and poked the USD/CHF bulls with the lowest mark in three days.
Hence, the USD/CHF pair’s current indecision could be linked to the mixed plays between the weekly and daily RR even if the bulls hold the reins.
Also read: USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls and bears clashed around 0.9280/90 on sideways trading
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6600s amid fragile markets, mixed concerns about Fed
AUD/USD treads water around 0.6650, after the previous day’s upbeat performance, as bulls brace for the biggest weekly gain in seven heading into the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.
EUR/USD fades bounce off short-term key support as 50-SMA prods bulls
EUR/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s corrective bounce during the first downbeat week in three. Three-week-old descending support line repeatedly challenges bears even if the key SMAs probe upside momentum.
Gold displays volatility contraction around $1,920 Fed policy hogs limelight
Gold is demonstrating a sheer squeeze in volatility amid the puzzle for monetary policy outlook by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will be announced next week. The policy puzzle is getting more confusing as First Republic Bank has come under scrutiny after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.
21Shares closes down five funds following month-to-date losses rising to $16 million
The world of cryptocurrencies is currently surrounded by FUD. While speculation of recovery has kept investors optimistic, the actions of industry players point in the otherwise direction.
Emerging from the valley of the bears
US stocks are trading definitively higher. In a true sign of confidence returning to Wall Street, Treasury yields are heading up as markets digest the news that Credit Suisse intends to access two facilities from the Swiss National Bank.