USD/CHF to extend the downfall on a breach of the 0.8830/23 support – Commerzbank

The USD/CHF pair continues to ease lower and Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, is closely watching the 0.8830/23 zone as a break below here would trigger a fall to the 0.8758 mark.
Key quotes
“USD/CHF has continued to drift lower and this failure calls into question the base pattern we had been watching. Currently, we are concerned that the up move already looks to have ended. The Elliott wave count is neutral but attention has now dropped to 0.8830/23, the 18th December low.”
“Only failure at 0.8823 will trigger a retest of the 0.8758 recent low.”
“Below 0.8758 would target 0.8703/.8698, the 2014 lows. Failure here will introduce scope to 0.8317, along term Fibo.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 34-month top above 1.38 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD stays firm around the mid-1.3800s, intraday high, while heading into London. Upbeat Biden-Xi talks cheer markets, down the US dollar. UK’s covid recovery joins strong vaccine position but Brexit woes probe the optimism.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.2150 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD rises towards 1.2150, having failed to take out 50-day SMA on Wednesday. US dollar remains on the back foot amid upbeat market mood and Fed Chair Powell's dovish comments. A continued rally may remain elusive amid Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery.
XAU/USD turns vulnerable below ascending trend-line
Gold was pressured by expectations of a reflation trade and global economic recovery. A subdued USD demand, Powell's dovish comments failed to lend any support to the metal.
ADA to rally another 175% as resistance weakens
Cardano price continues its 2,300% bull run becoming the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. ADA has sliced through the $0.75 resistance level hinting at another leg-up on the horizon. On-chain metrics note a strong growth in user adoption, supporting the bullish thesis.
US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00
US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.