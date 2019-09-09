USD/CHF technical analysis: Remains inside 4-day old triangle after Swiss unemployment rate

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF clings to 0.9890 after unemployment data.
  • A four-day-old symmetrical triangle limits the pair’s near-term moves.
  • 200-HMA adds to the support while 0.9920 limits the upside.

USD/CHF remains largely unchanged after the headline job data as it trades near 0.9890 ahead of Monday’s European session open.

August month seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate for Switzerland matches 2.3% forecast and prior.

Hence, the pair is more likely to continue within immediate symmetrical triangle formation that portrays 0.9900 as immediate resistance ahead of the pattern’s upper-line of 0.9916 in contrast to pattern’s support near 0.9875.

While an upside break of 0.9920 can propel prices to the monthly top of 0.9930, pair’s break of 0.9875 can avail 200-hour simple moving average (HMA) level of 0.9864 as an intermediate halt prior to declining to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of it's August 25 to September 03 advances, at 0.9800.

It should also be noted that pair’s rally beyond 0.9920 enables it to question August month top surrounding 0.9975 ahead of pushing bulls to 1.0000 psychological magnet.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9889
Today Daily Change 14 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 0.9875
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9812
Daily SMA50 0.9838
Daily SMA100 0.9933
Daily SMA200 0.995
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9918
Previous Daily Low 0.9853
Previous Weekly High 0.993
Previous Weekly Low 0.9797
Previous Monthly High 0.9976
Previous Monthly Low 0.9659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9893
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9878
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9846
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9817
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9781
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9911
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9947
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9976

 

 

