USD/CHF technical analysis: Remains inside 4-day old triangle after Swiss unemployment rate

- USD/CHF clings to 0.9890 after unemployment data.
- A four-day-old symmetrical triangle limits the pair’s near-term moves.
- 200-HMA adds to the support while 0.9920 limits the upside.
USD/CHF remains largely unchanged after the headline job data as it trades near 0.9890 ahead of Monday’s European session open.
August month seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate for Switzerland matches 2.3% forecast and prior.
Hence, the pair is more likely to continue within immediate symmetrical triangle formation that portrays 0.9900 as immediate resistance ahead of the pattern’s upper-line of 0.9916 in contrast to pattern’s support near 0.9875.
While an upside break of 0.9920 can propel prices to the monthly top of 0.9930, pair’s break of 0.9875 can avail 200-hour simple moving average (HMA) level of 0.9864 as an intermediate halt prior to declining to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of it's August 25 to September 03 advances, at 0.9800.
It should also be noted that pair’s rally beyond 0.9920 enables it to question August month top surrounding 0.9975 ahead of pushing bulls to 1.0000 psychological magnet.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9889
|Today Daily Change
|14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.9875
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9812
|Daily SMA50
|0.9838
|Daily SMA100
|0.9933
|Daily SMA200
|0.995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9918
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9853
|Previous Weekly High
|0.993
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9797
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9878
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9911
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9947
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9976
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range above 1.10 on mixed German data
EUR/USD lacks a clear directional bias ahead of the German trade data. Weaker-than-expected German imports may hurt the EUR. The downside could be limited as prominent analysts believe an impending dovish response by the ECB has been priced in.
GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle ahead of busy UK docket
Be it the Parliament’s voting on re-election or formal confirmation of a soft Brexit, the UK docket has it all to entertain the GBP/USD pair that trades below the 1.23 handle heading into the London open.
USD/JPY holds steady below 107.00 amid quiet trading
USD/JPY is trading little changed below 107.00 so far this Monday amid Japanese GDP data and improved risk tones. Risk remains skewed to the upside, as the pair is developing above all of its moving averages.
Gold: Double top breakdown seen on daily chart
Gold is looking south with the daily chart reporting a bearish reversal pattern. On Friday, the yellow metal closed below the Aug. 30 low of $1,517, confirming a double top bearish reversal pattern. Gold could drop $1,480 in the short-term.
Job growth continued at a tepid pace in August
Job growth continued at a tepid pace in August, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by just 130,000, thanks in large part to the temporary hiring of Census workers, the Labor Department reported Friday.