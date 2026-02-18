TRENDING:
Gold: Constructive dip-buying outlook – ING

Gold: Constructive dip-buying outlook – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ING’s commodities team highlights that Gold has rebounded above $4,900/oz after recent declines linked to a stronger Dollar and risk‑off sentiment. Thin Asian liquidity had amplified moves, but the bank sees the setback as corrective. With Asian trading normalizing and macro uncertainty persisting, they expect underlying support to improve and dips to attract renewed buying.

Setback seen as corrective for bullion

"Gold moved back above $4,900/oz this morning as dip buyers stepped in after two days of declines."

"The earlier pullback had come as the US dollar strengthened and risk‑off sentiment spread across broader markets. Moves were amplified by thin liquidity, with much of Asia closed for the Lunar New Year, leaving prices more sensitive to macro and FX dynamics."

"While near‑term price action remains sensitive to dollar dynamics and risk sentiment, the recent setback appears corrective. With Asian liquidity set to normalise and macro uncertainty persisting, gold should find stronger underlying support, with constructive fundamentals suggesting further dips are likely to be met by renewed buying interest."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1850 ahead of FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1850 ahead of FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.1850 in the European session on Wednesday, pressured by renewed US Dollar demand and reports that ECB President Lagarde will step down before the end of her term. Traders now look forward to the Minutes of the Fed's January monetary policy meeting for fresh signals on future rate cuts. 

GBP/USD defends 1.3550 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD defends 1.3550 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD is holding above 1.3550 in Wednesday's European morning, little changed following the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release. The UK inflation eased as expected in January, reaffirming bets for a March BoE interest rate cut, especially after Tuesday's weak employment report. 

Gold retains bullish bias amid Fed rate cut bets, ahead of Fed Minutes

Gold retains bullish bias amid Fed rate cut bets, ahead of Fed Minutes

Gold sticks to modest intraday gains through the early European session, reversing a major part of the previous day's heavy losses of more than 2%, to the $4,843-4,842 region or a nearly two-week low. That said, the fundamental backdrop warrants caution for bulls ahead of the FOMC Minutes, which will look for more cues about the US Federal Reserve's rate-cut path. 

Pi Network rally defies market pressure ahead of its first anniversary

Pi Network rally defies market pressure ahead of its first anniversary

Pi Network is trading above $0.1900 at press time on Wednesday, extending the weekly gains by nearly 8% so far. The steady recovery is supported by a short-term pause in mainnet migration, which reduces pressure on the PI token supply for Centralized Exchanges. The technical outlook focuses on the $0.1919 resistance as bullish momentum increases.

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Food inflation plunged in January, but service sector price pressure is proving stickier. We continue to expect Bank of England rate cuts in March and June. The latest UK inflation read is a mixed bag for the Bank of England, but we doubt it drastically changes the odds of a March rate cut.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face downside risk as bears regain control

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face downside risk as bears regain control

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple remain under pressure on Wednesday, with the broader trend still sideways. BTC is edging below $68,000, nearing the lower consolidating boundary, while ETH and XRP also declined slightly, approaching their key supports.

