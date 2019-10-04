USD/CHF technical analysis: Downside limited by nearby rising trendline, 0.9937/35 confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF seesaws around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement after witnessing multiple failures to cross 1.0030.
  • A nine-day-old rising trend-line, followed by a confluence of 200-HMA/50% Fibonacci retracement limits near-term declines.

Despite witnessing pullbacks from 1.0030, USD/CHF is yet to slip beneath key supports as it clings to 0.9985 during early Friday.

The pair seesaws near 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its upswing from last Tuesday and can revisit 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 0.9960 during further declines.

However, an upward sloping trend-line since September 24, at 0.9950, followed by a  200-hour simple moving average (HMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement, near 0.9937/35, could question pair’s further south-run.

Should there be increased downside pressure below 0.9935, September 27 low close to 0.9900 will be sellers’ choice.

Meanwhile, pair’s successful rise above 1.0030 could propel it to the late-May top adjacent to 1.0100.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9984
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 0.9988
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9925
Daily SMA50 0.986
Daily SMA100 0.9889
Daily SMA200 0.995
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0028
Previous Daily Low 0.9952
Previous Weekly High 0.995
Previous Weekly Low 0.9843
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9999
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9981
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9951
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9914
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9875
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0027
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0065
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0102

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2330 amid fresh political headlines

GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2330 amid fresh political headlines

GBP/USD stays modestly changed after a positive day. Increasing support for the UK PM’s Brexit deal, challenges to the USD support the Cable. Eyes on the Brexit/political headlines, US data, and Fedspeak.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: ISM services sent pair to fresh one month low, now markets await NFP

USD/JPY: ISM services sent pair to fresh one month low, now markets await NFP

The USD/JPY pair extended losses and fell from 107.05 to 106.48 to mark a fresh one month low on ISM services. US stock markets recovered off their lows on Thursday - All eyes on US jobs data.

USD/JPY News

Gold Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

Gold Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.

Gold News

US NFP Preview: Gathered clouds

US NFP Preview: Gathered clouds

NFP are predicted to rise by 145,000 in September following August’s 130,000 gain. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings will rise 0.3% on the month and 3.2% on the year as in Aug.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures