The USD/JPY pair once again shows some resilience below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (SMA) on Monday and rebounds from the vicinity of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the April 2025 to January 2026 strong move up.

The disappointing release of Japan's Q4 GDP print, along with a positive risk tone, undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY). Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick assists the USD/JPY pair to gain some positive traction at the start of a new week and stage a goodish recovery from over a two-week low, touched last Thursday. However, the divergent Bank of Japan (BoJ)-US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations act as a headwind for spot prices.

From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair holds above the rising 200-day EMA at 152.54, which keeps the broader bias underpinned. The average continues to slope upward, tempering the impact of the recent pullback. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line sits below the Signal line, with both below zero. The negative histogram is widening, suggesting sellers retain momentum. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 38 remains below the midline, indicating subdued upside pressure.

Hence, any further move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the 23.6% retracement at 154.96, which is the first upside pivot. On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. retracement level stands at 152.11 and continues to offer initial support. A daily close beneath the said support would open room for a deeper pullback, while a break above 154.96 could revive the advance.

USD/JPY daily chart