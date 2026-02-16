WTI stays near $63.00 as traders await geopolitical developments

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) edged lower after opening above its previous close, trading around $62.80 per barrel during the Asian hours on Monday. Crude Oil prices were little changed as traders remained cautious amid ongoing geopolitical developments. There will be no contract settlement as United States (US) markets closed for Presidents’ Day, while trading activity in Asia is subdued as China, South Korea and Taiwan observe Lunar New Year holidays.

Focus turns to the second round of US-Iran talks scheduled in Geneva on Tuesday, with Tehran signaling readiness to make nuclear concessions if Washington addresses sanctions. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of possible strikes should negotiations fail, as the US boosts its regional military presence.

US-brokered Russia-Ukraine negotiations are also set to resume Tuesday, though expectations for a quick resolution, and a return of Russian Oil to global markets remain limited. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, on Sunday, accused Ukraine of delaying the restart of a pipeline transporting Russian Oil to Eastern Europe via its territory, aiming to pressure Hungary over its opposition to Ukraine’s prospective European Union (EU) membership.

Oil prices may face headwinds from ample global supply. Reuters reported that OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) is leaning toward resuming output increases from April after a three-month pause, in preparation for peak summer demand.