GBP/USD Price Forecast: Flattens around 20-day EMA ahead of UK employment data

The GBP/USD pair trades flat around 1.3640 during the early European trading session on Monday. Cable trades calmly as investors await the release of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for the three months ending December, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

The UK labor market report is expected to show that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained steady at 5.1%. Average Earnings Including Bonuses, a key measure of wage growth, is estimated to have grown at a moderate pace of 4.6% Year-on-Year (YoY).

Signs of weak labor demand and slowing wage growth would prompt expectations for an interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in the near term. In the policy meeting earlier this month, the BoE decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 3.75%, with a 5-4 split, and reiterated that the monetary policy will remain on a “gradual downward path”.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades broadly stable as dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations for the March and April policy meetings remain steady despite United States (US) inflation cooling down at a faster-than-expected pace in January.

GBP/USD technical analysis

GBP/USD trades flat at around 1.3648 as of writing. The price holds above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3619, keeping a positive near-term bias. The 20-day EMA has flattened in the past few trading days, suggesting that the trend is turning sideways.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 55 (neutral) has eased from earlier overbought readings, signaling moderated but still supportive momentum.

Broadly, the pair demonstrates a sharp volatility contraction amid a Symmetrical Triangle formation. The upside remains capped near the downward-sloping border at 1.3675, while the downside remains supported near the advancing border at 1.3600.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)