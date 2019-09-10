USD/CHF technical analysis: 100-DMA, 0.9948/50 confluence question buyers

- USD/CHF nears multiple key upside barriers while trading close to August month high.
- A pullback towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement can’t be denied but recovery seems to be less diluted unless breaking 0.9780.
Not one but two key resistances restrict the USD/CHF pair’s recovery as it trades near 0.9920 while heading into Tuesday’s European open.
The 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.9930 acts as immediate resistance whereas the 0.9948/50 confluence, including 200-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downpour, raise bars for further upside.
In a case where prices manage to conquer 0.9950 on a daily closing basis, August 01 top surrounding 0.9975 and 1.0000 psychological magnet could become buyers’ favorites ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0016.
On the flip side, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9880 can lure sellers ahead of challenging them with 0.9840 and 0.9795 mark including 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
It should, however, be noted that odds of pair’s upside can’t be denied unless it drops below four-week-old rising trend-line, at 0.9780.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9921
|Today Daily Change
|1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9824
|Daily SMA50
|0.9839
|Daily SMA100
|0.9931
|Daily SMA200
|0.995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9925
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9872
|Previous Weekly High
|0.993
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9797
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9905
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9892
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9853
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9833
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9939
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9959
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9992
