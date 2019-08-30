USD/CHF technical analysis: 0.9890/95 to challenge buyers

- USD/CHF takes the bids near 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downpour.
- 200-day EMA, four-month-old falling trend-line acts as key upside resistance.
Despite breaking 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), USD/CHF remains below key resistance confluence as it takes rounds to 0.9880 during Friday’s Asian session.
The pair needs to provide a daily closing beyond 0.9890/95 region including 100-day EMA and four-month-old descending trend-line in order justify its strength.
In doing so monthly high surrounding 0.9975, 1.0000 round-figure and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0020 will flash on USD/CHF bulls’ radars.
On the contrary, a pullback below 50-day EMA level of 0.9844 can fetch prices to 0.9800 mark comprising 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. However, an upward sloping trend-line since August 13, at 0.9740, could question further declines.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.988
|Today Daily Change
|14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.9866
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9779
|Daily SMA50
|0.9825
|Daily SMA100
|0.9946
|Daily SMA200
|0.9953
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9877
|Previous Daily Low
|0.98
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9879
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9735
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9952
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.978
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9848
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9818
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.977
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9925
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9973
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is teasing second straight monthly loss
EUR/USD is currently reporting a moderate monthly loss. The pair fell more than 2% in July. A big beat on German retail sales data is needed to avert monthly loss. The pair may also take cues from the Eurozone CPI and US personal spending figures.
GBP/USD keeps the red despite Brexit negotiators ready “to step-up tempo”
The GBP/USD pair shrugs-off the UK PM’s readiness to hold biweekly Brexit talks with the EU amid broad UK political uncertainty, as the quote is on its way to third consecutive daily declines ahead of the London open.
USD/JPY: Bulls in charge around 106.50 as risk-on returns
USD/JPY rises back near mid-106s, as sluggish Japanese data adds to the US-China trade optimism-led risk-on market profile. Escalating Asian equities and bond yields offer additional strength to the upside.
Gold: Thursday's bearish outside day makes today's close pivotal
Gold created a bearish outside day on Thursday, an early warning of bearish reversal. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,526 per Oz, having hit a low of $1,522 earlier today.
EU Inflation Preview: ECB’s aggressive stimulus coming and nothing can change that
Central banks from around the world, all have one common mandate: to keep inflation under control. The European Central Bank already announced stimulus coming to boost growth.