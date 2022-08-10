- USD/CHF turns lower for the third straight day and drops to a one-week low on Wednesday.
- Modest USD weakness exerts pressure amid growing recession fears and US-China tensions.
- Investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets and wait for the crucial US CPI report.
The USD/CHF pair attracts fresh selling near the 0.9545 region on Wednesday and turns lower for the third successive day. The pair extends the steady intraday descent through the first half of the European session and slips below the 0.9500 psychological mark, hitting a one-week low in the last hour.
The uncertainty over the Fed's rate hike path prompts some selling around the US dollar, which turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/CHF pair. Investors pushed back against expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening after the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations showed that the inflation outlook fell sharply in July. The markets, however, are still pricing in around 70% chances for a 75 bps rate hike at the September FOMC meeting.
Apart from this, the prevalent cautious mood offers some support to the safe-haven Swiss franc and further contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CHF pair. The market sentiment remains fragile amid growing worries about a global economic downturn and US-China tensions over Taiwan. The downside, however, seems cushioned as traders might refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session.
The crucial US CPI report would be looked upon for fresh clues about the Fed's near-term policy outlook. This, in turn, would play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CHF pair. Hence, any subsequent decline is more likely to find decent support and stall near the 0.9470 area, or a four-month low touched on August 2.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9496
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|0.954
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9637
|Daily SMA50
|0.9679
|Daily SMA100
|0.963
|Daily SMA200
|0.9428
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.956
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9511
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9652
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.953
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9541
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9514
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9466
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9563
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9585
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9611
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
