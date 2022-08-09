- USD/CHF edges lower for the second successive day and drops to a one-week low on Tuesday.
- A sharp fall in inflation expectations weighs on the greenback and exerts downward pressure.
- Hawkish Fed expectations to lend support to the USD and limit losses amid a positive risk tone.
The USD/CHF pair adds to the previous day's heavy losses and remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to a one-week low, around the 0.9515 region during the first half of the European session and was sponsored by modest US dollar weakness.
The New York Fed's monthly Survey showed that the inflation outlook fell sharply in July and prompted some selling around the USD ahead of the US CPI report on Wednesday. This turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/CHF pair, though the fundamental backdrops warrant some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Friday's blockbuster US monthly jobs report fueled speculations that the Fed would stick to its policy tightening path and hike interest rates by 75 bps at the September policy meeting. Adding to this, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that the US central bank should consider more 75 bps hikes at coming meetings to bring inflation back down.
Apart from this, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields should lend some support to the buck. Furthermore, a generally positive tone around the equity markets could undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc, which, along with nervousness heading into the crucial US CPI report, might contribute to limiting losses for the USD/CHF pair.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Nevertheless, it would still be prudent to wait for a convincing break below the 0.9500 psychological mark before positioning for any further depreciating move for the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9524
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.9554
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9651
|Daily SMA50
|0.968
|Daily SMA100
|0.9628
|Daily SMA200
|0.9426
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9635
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9522
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9652
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9565
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9592
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9506
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9457
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9392
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9732
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.0200 amid mixed mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0200, catching a bid amid the extended US dollar decline and mixed market mood. Investors eagerly await the US inflation data for a fresh direction, as they reassess recession risks.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2100 amid renewed USD selling
GBP/USD is extending gains below 1.2100 in the European session. The US dollar falls despite a minor uptick in the yields and a cautious risk tone. Impending concerns over the UK political vacuum and Brexit-led red tape could cap cable's upside.
Gold holds above 50 DMA as weaker USD offsets yields rebound
Gold Price trades listlessly amid investors' caution ahead of US inflation. The US dollar weakness offsets the rebound in Treasury yields. XAUUSD bulls remain hopeful so long as the 50 DMA holds fort.
Bitcoin price at make-or-break point: $29,000 or $21,000?
Bitcoin price has shown a resurgence of bulls that have pushed it higher over the last 48 hours. However, this move could halt and reverse if certain resistance levels are not breached.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!