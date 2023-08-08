USD/CHF seems baffled around 0.8750, investors await US CPI for fresh guidance

- USD/CHF turns topsy-turvy around 0.8750 ahead of US inflation data.
- US equities witnessed buying interest after Fed Goolsbee said Fitch’s downgrade to the US debt won’t make any difference.
- A tight labor market in the Swiss economy could keep inflation higher than the desired rate.
The USD/CHF pair turns directionless around 0.8750 in the European session, following the footprints of the US Dollar Index (DXY). The Swiss Franc asset struggles for a decisive move as investors are sidelined ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will be published on Thursday at 12:30 GMT.
S&P500 futures generate losses in London amid cautious market mood. US equities witnessed buying interest on Monday after Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed) President Austan D. Goolsbee said Fitch’s downgrade to the US government's long-term debt rating won’t make any difference.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to climb above the immediate resistance of 102.40 as investors need fresh cues about September’s monetary policy from the Fed. This week, investors will keep an eye on the US inflation data.
As per the estimates, headline and core CPI maintained a pace of 0.2% in July. On an annualized basis, headline CPI rebounded to 3.3% vs. June’s print of 3.0%. Contrary, core inflation that excludes volatile food and oil prices decelerated marginally to 4.7% against a prior reading of 4.8%. A rebound in inflationary pressures would force the Fed to discuss more interest rate hikes. Apart from the consumer inflation data, Friday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) will also remain in focus.
In the Swiss economy, a tight labor market could keep inflation higher than the desired rate. The Unemployment Rate for July remained near historic lows at 1.9%. This would force the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to lift interest rates further.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8746
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.8729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8677
|Daily SMA50
|0.8867
|Daily SMA100
|0.8938
|Daily SMA200
|0.9149
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8774
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8718
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8739
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8707
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8651
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8762
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8818
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0950 on firmer US Dollar, cautious mood
EUR/USD has come under renewed selling and heads toward 1.0950 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair remains under pressure as investors stay cautious ahead of Thursday's US inflation data release, underpinning the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2750 on US Dollar strength
GBP/USD is holding lower ground near 1.2750 in the European morning this Tuesday. The pair justifies downbeat UK consumer spending data while the Greenback cheers a risk-off mood heading toward the Chinese and US inflation data releases later this week.
Gold price turns delicate ahead of inflation data
Gold price refreshes its intraday low around $1,930.00 as concerns over Thursday’s CPI data dampen its appeal. The precious metal comes under severe pressure amid strength in the US Dollar as investors hope that the United States inflation could turn out persistent.
TRON’s TRX price could crash more than 16% if Huobi’s insolvency rumors and Justin Sun’s involvement are true
Huobi exchange is the latest crypto platform that has come under the watchful eye of crypto sleuths. Adam Cochran, a crypto analyst, speculated on the social media platform X how Justin Sun could be using the Huobi exchange as his personal piggy bank.
The pre-CPI position squaring effect?
US stocks drifted higher on Monday amidst little new information to trade on. Investors are likely squaring positions ahead of the July CPI and PPI readings later this week.