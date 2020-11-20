USD/CHF retreats to 0.9100 area as USD struggles to find demand

- USD/CHF remains on track to close the week in the red.
- US Dollar Index struggles to gain traction on Friday.
- Fed's Evans says QE could be enhanced around spring.
The USD/CHF pair rose above 0.9120 during the European session but turned south in the early American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was down 0.08% on a daily basis at 0.9102. For the week, USD/CHF remains on track to post small losses.
DXY fails to stage a rebound
The greenback continues to have a difficult time finding demand on the last day of the week. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers and macroeconomic data releases, the US Dollar Index (DXY) fluctuates in a tight range below 93.50 on Friday.
In an interview with CNBC, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said that they could do more to enhance the quantitative easing depending on how the economy looks in spring. Evans further reiterated that the Fed will keep rates at zero until maximum employment and the inflation goal is achieved. As of writing, the DXY was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 92.29.
Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes look to open little changed, suggesting that the market sentiment is unlikely to provide a directional clue to USD/CHF.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9102
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.9104
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9116
|Daily SMA50
|0.9136
|Daily SMA100
|0.9167
|Daily SMA200
|0.9402
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9139
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9104
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9192
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8984
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9118
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9126
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9093
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9151
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9163
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1900 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is holding onto gains near 1.19 as markets grapple with the US Treasury's demand to receive around $500 billion back in stimulus funds from the Federal Reserve. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid upbeat UK retail slaes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 as UK retail sales beat estimates with an increase of 1.2% in October. Brexit talks have been suspended due to one negotiators's positive covid test.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range, bearish bias persists
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a range around $1865 region. This week’s sustained breakthrough an upward sloping trend-channel favours bearish traders. Attempted recovery might be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near $1900 mark.
When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Investors received a shot in the arm from vaccine news, but these are having diminishing returns as virus cases continue rising. How will the pandemic impact the dollar and the euro? What will central banks and politicians do?
WTI back on the defensive, drops below $42.00 though still in bullish upwards trend channel
Front-month WTI futures have been choppy on Friday, swinging to highs of close to the $42.40 mark during the European morning, only to sharply reverse course in recent trade back below $42.00 and to current levels in the $41.80s.