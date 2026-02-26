Gold holds above $5,170 as Iran tensions offset a firm USD

Gold price stays firm on Thursday during the North American session as geopolitical tensions remain elevated despite the beginning of the third round of talks between the US and Iran in Geneva. Also, solid data from the US kept bullion prices contained. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $5,179, up 0.30%.

XAU/USD steadies despite strong US labor data; Middle East risks and trade uncertainty underpin Gold

Risk appetite takes a hit as investors evaluate Nvidia’s earnings, which failed to propel AI-related stocks and semiconductors higher. Discussions between Washington and Tehran seem to have reached a boiling point as the US demands that Iran destroy its three main nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Alongside this, Tehran must hand over all the remaining enriched uranium to the US, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In the meantime, the US has sent additional military assets to Israel, exerting pressure on Iran to strike a deal.

Jobs data in the US delays Fed rate cuts

Additionally to tensions in the Middle East, uncertainty over US trade policies remain high. Tariffs for some countries will rise to 15% or higher, according to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Labor market data in the United States revealed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was below the estimated, as revealed by the Department of Labor in its Initial Jobless Claims report. Claims for the week ending on February 21 increased from 208K in the previous print to 212K, below forecasts of 215K.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Stephen Miran maintained his dovish outlook, expecting 1% rate cuts this year. He stated that prices appear stable and does not see inflation as an issue in the US.

Money markets remain confident that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at least 52 basis points this year. Nevertheless, the first-rate cut was pushed back from June to July, as implied basis points of easing for the latter suggest a 26-bps rate reduction.

Given the backdrop, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the buck’s value versus six currencies, surges 0.34% to 97.97. On the contrary, US Treasury yields, which correlate inversely to bullion’s value, in the 10-year Treasury note, are dropping three and a half basis points, down to 4.021%.

US PPI data eyed by traders

Ahead, traders' focus shifts to the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for January, which is expected to dip from 0.5% to 0.3% MoM, and on an annual basis, it is projected to drop from 3% to 2.6%.

XAU/USD Technical outlook: Gold edges up but remains at risk below $5,250

Gold’s uptrend remains intact, even though the yellow metal has registered a lower high of $5,205, and the first support level lies above the February 25 daily low of $5,121. Momentum remains constructive as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which remains above its neutral level, but buyers must clear $5,250 to remain hopeful of higher prices.

The first ceiling level would be $5,200, followed by the February 24 daily high of $5,249. Once cleared, the next stop would be $5,300 and the January 30 high at $5,451. On the bearish side, if bullion drops below $5,150 opens the door for a deeper retracement towards the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $5,019 before testing $5,000.

Gold Daily Chart