USD/CHF retreats from 0.9330 as investors shrug off US inflation worries, US Treasury yields plunge

- USD/CHF has sensed a minor sell-off at around 0.9330 as fears of US CPI wobble.
- US Treasury yields tumbled from 2.83% as investors have already discounted the higher US inflation print.
- This week, US Retail Sales will be a major trigger for further guidance.
The USD/CHF pair has attracted some offers at around 0.9328 in early Tokyo after the market participants shrug off the fears of higher US inflation. Considering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and helicopter money infused by the Federal Reserve (Fed) since the pandemic of Covid-19 to spur the aggregate demand, a US inflation print at a multi-decade high was highly expected.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) has landed at 8.5%, higher than the estimates of 8.4%. This has triggered the need for a reign in on inflation by spurring the interest rates and balance sheet reduction. The announcement of the US CPI has brought a sell-off in the US Treasury yields. The 10-year US Treasury yields eased sharply after hitting a fresh-three-year high at 2.83%. It seems that investors have already priced in the higher print of US inflation.
Meanwhile, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard in her speech on Tuesday has emphasized more on moderation of inflation in the core goods segment. She also added that it is encouraging to see a fall in the unemployment rate in the last few months of labor market reports and that the improvement in the participation rate has more way to go.
Going forward, investors will focus on US monthly Retail Sales, which will be released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday. A preliminary estimate of the US Retail Sales claims a higher print at 0.6% against the prior figure of 0.3%.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9325
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.9306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9316
|Daily SMA50
|0.9268
|Daily SMA100
|0.9238
|Daily SMA200
|0.9216
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9372
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9304
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9374
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9238
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.933
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9346
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9283
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9259
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9214
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9351
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9396
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9419
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is losing the bid as US dollar bounces back
AUD/USD remains in bullish territory but is losing steam as the greenback recovers in afternoon New York trade. Aussie jobs will be a key event for this week, as will the RBNZ. The US dollar is above the 100 level again after being below it at 99.74.
EUR/USD records fresh monthly lows near 1.0820 after US CPI report
The EUR/USD drops to fresh monthly lows and aims towards the YTD low at 1.0806, following a mixed US inflation report, which does not change the scenario of the Federal Reserve hiking rates for the second time in the year.
Gold bulls start to throw in the towel as US dollar rallies to fresh highs
Spot gold price has ended in North American markets some 0.6% higher on Tuesday despite a strong rebound in the US dollar in the latter part of the US session. A correction in gold would be expected to restest prior resistance.
Shiba Inu price pumps and dumps after Robinhood listing
Shiba Inu price fools traders on both sides amidst Robinhood listing. SHIB price is likely to experience choppy range-bound price action in the coming weeks. Shiba Inu price erratic behavior following the Robinhood listing has forced analysts to revise their outlook on the popular meme coin.
Relief as US inflation offers hope
European stock markets are heading for the second day of losses at the start of the week while the US is enjoying a boost following the latest inflation data.