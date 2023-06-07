USD/CHF remains confined in a range below 0.9100 mark and 100-day SMA

- USD/CHF trades with a mild positive bias on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- A modest USD uptick turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the major.
- Fed rate-hike uncertainty and a softer risk tone hold back bulls from placing fresh bets.
The USD/CHF pair edges higher for the second successive day on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains well within over a one-week-old trading band. Spot prices hover around the 0.9075-0.9080 region during the early part of the European session, below a technically significant 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a nearly two-month high touched last week.
As investors seek clarity on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) next policy move, the US Dollar (USD) trades with a mild positive bias and is seen as a key factor lending as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. It is worth recalling that the recent inflation and labour market data from the US kept alive hopes for a 25 bps lift-off at the June FOMC meeting. However, dovish rhetoric by several Fed officials last week lifted market bets for an imminent pause in the US central bank's policy tightening cycle.
In fact, current market pricing indicates a greater chance that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged next week. This leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which continues to act as a headwind for the Greenback. Apart from this, the prevalent cautious mood benefits the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and contributes to capping the upside for the USD/CHF pair, warranting some caution for aggressive bullish traders and positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
Weaker-than-expected Chinese trade balance data, showing that surplus sank to a 13-month low in May in the wake of a surprise 7.5% slump in exports, add to worries about a global economic slowdown. This, in turn, weighs on investors' sentiment and is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. Hence, a strong follow-through buying is needed to support prospects for an extension of a one-month-old recovery move from a 15-month low touched in May.
There isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Wednesday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment will drive demand for the safe-haven CHF and contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9075
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9076
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9021
|Daily SMA50
|0.8996
|Daily SMA100
|0.9124
|Daily SMA200
|0.9369
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9098
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9034
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9014
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9073
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9058
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.904
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9005
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8976
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9105
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9134
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
