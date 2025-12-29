Gold Price Forecast: XAU/SD retreats to the $4,445 area in thin trading

Gold (XAU/USD) has dropped about $80 from the all-time highs at $4,550 area hit last week to session lows at $4,445 on Monday, weighed by hopes of a peace deal in Ukraine and a moderate recovery of the US Dollar, amid thin year-end trading.



Precious metals retreated sharply on Monday, after US President Trump showed his conviction that the end of the war in Ukraine is “a lot closer,” although he acknowledged that controversial issues, such as the fate of the Donbas region, remain unresolved.

Technical Analysis: Gold corrects lower after reaching overbought levels

In the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD trades at $4,472.78. Price action remains contained within December's ascending channel, but technical indicators have turned lower. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains below zero and extends its slide, suggesting strengthening bearish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at neutral levels, at 49.89, down from heavily overbought figures, above 80.00 last week.

The pair has found support at the $4,430 - $4,445 area, which held bears on December 23 and 24, ahead of the bottom of the previously mentioned channel, now at $4,415. Further down, the mid-December highs, in the area of $4,350, will come into focus.

On the upside, immediate resistance area is at the December 26 high of $4,550, and the channel top, near $4,580. If these levels are breached, the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the December 19 - 26 rally lies at $4,616.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)