USD/CHF rebounds toward 0.7900 after hitting three-month lows

  • USD/CHF recorded a three-month low of 0.7861 on Wednesday.
  • The US Dollar faces challenges amid growing odds for two Fed rate cuts in 2026.
  • UBS analysts see Switzerland’s five-year growth outlook at its strongest level since late 2024.
Akhtar Faruqui

USD/CHF loses ground for the third consecutive session, trading around 0.7880 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair hit a three-month low of 0.7861 during early trading as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges, which could be attributed to the growing expectations of two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2026. Volumes are expected to be thin due to holiday-shortened trading.

White House Adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday that the Fed is not cutting interest rates quickly enough, even though the US economy grew at a much faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, according to a CNBC report. Moreover, Fed Member of the Board of Governors Stephen Miran said on Monday that failing to ease policy would raise recession risks, adding that the need to dissent for 50 basis points diminishes over time as rates are reduced.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Tuesday that preliminary US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized expanded 4.3% in the July–September period. The reading exceeded market expectations of a 3.3% increase and the previous quarter’s 3.8% growth. The US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose by 2.9% quarter-over-quarter, matching analysts' estimates.

The US Dollar may remain pressured as analysts caution that headline GDP strength overstates underlying health, with growth driven by healthcare spending and inventory drawdowns, alongside labor market softening and weaker US consumer confidence in December.

On Tuesday, the Swiss ZEW Survey – Expectations index fell to 6.2 in December from November’s ten-month high of 12.2, while the Current Conditions index surged to 16.6 from -4.9. Meanwhile, UBS analysts have grown more optimistic on Switzerland’s long-term outlook since September, with the five-year growth forecast climbing to its highest level since late 2024. The survey also points to continued Swiss Franc (CHF) strength.

Swiss Franc FAQs

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.

As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India.

