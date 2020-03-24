USD/CHF Price Analysis: US Dollar bounces from session’s lows, trades near 0.9800 figure

USD/CHF consolidates gains for the third consecutive day.

The level to beat for buyers is the 0.9900 resistance.

The parity level is on the bulls’ radar.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is consolidating gains for the third consecutive day just above the main SMAs. The Fed extended its Quantitative Easing program with a slightly negative reaction on the US dollar which is consolidating against most currencies.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

USD/CHF’s bull trend remains intact as the spot is trading above its main SMAs. The quote retreated below the 0.9800 figure but found support near the 0.9750 level as expected. Bulls remain in control and are looking for a break above the 0.9900 figure for a run to the parity level.

Resistance: 0.9900, 1.0000, 1.0050

Support: 0.9800, 0.9750, 0.9700

Additional key levels