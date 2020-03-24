USD/CHF Price Analysis: US Dollar bounces from session’s lows, trades near 0.9800 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF consolidates gains for the third consecutive day. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 0.9900 resistance.
  • The parity level is on the bulls’ radar.
 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is consolidating gains for the third consecutive day just above the main SMAs. The Fed extended its Quantitative Easing program with a slightly negative reaction on the US dollar which is consolidating against most currencies.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
USD/CHF’s bull trend remains intact as the spot is trading above its main SMAs. The quote retreated below the 0.9800 figure but found support near the 0.9750 level as expected. Bulls remain in control and are looking for a break above the 0.9900 figure for a run to the parity level. 
 
 
Resistance: 0.9900, 1.0000, 1.0050
Support: 0.9800, 0.9750, 0.9700 
 
 

Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.982
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 0.9848
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9589
Daily SMA50 0.9675
Daily SMA100 0.9761
Daily SMA200 0.9816
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9902
Previous Daily Low 0.979
Previous Weekly High 0.9901
Previous Weekly Low 0.9392
Previous Monthly High 0.9851
Previous Monthly Low 0.9609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9833
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9859
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9792
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9735
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.968
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9904
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9959
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0015

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 as dollar attempts recovery

EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 as dollar attempts recovery

EUR/USD is trading around 1.108 as the market mood remains upbeat. The Fed's QE is weighing on the dollar and US fiscal stimulus is awaited. Plunges in eurozone and US PMIs are shrugged off for now.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.17 amid upbeat market mood

GBP/USD trades around 1.17 amid upbeat market mood

GBP/USD is trading above 1.17 as the dollar retreats after the Fed's open-ended QE announcement on Monday. Sterling is ignoring the plunge in UK Services PMI to 35.7 and the lockdown in the UK.

GBP/USD News

Altcoin segment – “Houston, we have a problem”

Altcoin segment – “Houston, we have a problem”

Bitcoin's dominance chart shows a key moment that can have disastrous consequences. An increase in King Bitcoin dominance could mean the end of hundreds of Altcoin projects. Main Altcoins show signs of a possible positive outcome, but everything is at stake.

Read more

Gold eases from 2-week tops, still well bid just below $1600 mark

Gold eases from 2-week tops, still well bid just below $1600 mark

Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around $30 from intraday swing highs to the $1615 region.

Gold News

WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery

WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery

WTI struggles to carry the recovery gains. The US dollar registers broad weakness as markets cheer nearness to the COVID-19 Bill. Fed announced unlimited QE the previous day, coronavirus risk prevails. API data, global activity gauges in the spotlight.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures