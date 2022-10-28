- USD/CHF advances sharply, eyeing a break of the 200-hour EMA, which could expose parity.
- During the last two days, the USD/CHF has advanced more than 1% after bouncing from the weekly lows of around 0.9841.
- Further upside is expected as November’s Fed meeting looms.
The USD/CHF is gaining some traction in the North American session, surpassing the 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at 0.9949, courtesy of positive fundamental data, opening the door for a re-test of parity ahead into the weekend. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9970, above its opening price by 0.63%.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/CHF remains upward biased following the pullback from the YTD high at 1.0147 towards October’s 27 low at 0.9841 due to sellers failing to extend the USD/CHF losses below the 50-day EMA at 0.9809, which, could have exacerbated a fall towards the 100-day EMA at 0.9722. Instead, buyers stepped in, reclaimed the 20-day EMA, and are posing a threat of finishing the week above parity for back-to-back weeks. If that scenario plays out, the USD/CHF would be under upward pressure, and with the Federal Reserve’s meeting looming, a challenge of the YTD high could be on the cards.
Short term, the USD/CHF 1-hour chart depicts buyers are testing the 200-hour EMA at the confluence of the R1 daily pivot at 0.9980, which, if broken, could open the door to test the October 25 high and the R3 daily pivot level at 1.0031. It should be noted that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still in bullish territory, so buyers have some room to spare. On the downside, the R1 daily pivot at 0.9940 could cap any losses if the CHF strengthens at a specific time of the New York session, which is unlikely to happen as traders brace for the weekend. If it happens, then the confluence of the 100 and the 20-hour EMAs, around 0.9934/30, would be difficult to surpass, ahead of the 0.9900 figure.
USD/CHF Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9973
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|0.9913
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9949
|Daily SMA50
|0.9806
|Daily SMA100
|0.9727
|Daily SMA200
|0.9587
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9928
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9842
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9919
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.986
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9808
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9774
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9947
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0033
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9950 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade above 0.9950 as the dollar struggles to gather strength ahead of the weekend. The latest data from the US showed that core PCE inflation rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in September and that Pending Home Sales declined by 10.2%.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.1550 area after US data
GBP/USD has recovered above the 1.1550 area in the second half of the day on Friday as the dollar lost interest on the softer-than-expected Core PCE inflation and disappointing Pending Home Sales data for September. The improving market mood also helps the pair hold its ground.
Gold struggles to gain traction, stays below $1,650
Gold is having a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day and trades deep in negative territory below $1,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day after the latest US data, forcing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
This is the biggest pain point for Bitcoin and Ethereum in the current cycle
According to data from crypto options and futures exchange Deribit, on October 28, $2.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options expired. ETH witnessed a massive recovery, and BTC climbed above the $20,000 level.
Intel (INTC) stock jumps more than 5% after impressive earnings beat
Intel (INTC) stock has leaped back up to $27.65 in Friday's premarket after trouncing the Street on third-quarter earnings. Intel produced adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59, which was near twice the $0.33 expected.