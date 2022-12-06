- USD/CHF consolidates around 0.9380-9450s amidst the lack of a catalyst.
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Break above the 200-EMA could pave the way towards 0.9550.
The USD/CHF hit a fresh three-day high at 0.9455 but shifted downwards as US Treasury bond yields weakened the US Dollar (USD) against the Swiss Franc (CHF). At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9419., below its opening price by a minuscule 0.07%.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF is downward biased, though it’s forming a falling wedge that suggests prices would break to the upside. Of note, the USD/CHF registered a new 8-month low of around 0.9326 last Friday, and so far, the USD/CHF has remained subdued around 0.9320-0.9455.
Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is almost flat at bearish territory, while the Rate of Change (RoC) suggests that selling pressure is fading. If the USD/CHF breaks above 0.9455, that could open the door toward 0.9500.
Short term, the USD/CHF 1-hour chart depicts the pair as neutral-upward biased. The EMAs are almost flat, around the spot price, though the 200-EMA at 0.9436 has been acting as solid resistance as prices tumbled around that area. Break above the latter could open the door towards the 0.9500 figure, followed by the November 30 daily high at 0.9547. As an alternate scenario, the USD/CHF first support would be the intersection of the 20 and 50-EMAs around 0.9411-13, followed by the 100- EMA at 0.9405 and the 0.9400 mark.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9419
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.9434
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9512
|Daily SMA50
|0.9772
|Daily SMA100
|0.9704
|Daily SMA200
|0.9643
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9435
|Previous Daily Low
|0.933
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9548
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9395
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.937
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9365
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9296
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9261
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9469
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9504
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9573
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
