- USD/CHF takes offers to refresh intraday low, snaps six-day uptrend.
- Rising wedge bearish chart pattern suggests 250-pips of downtrend on breaking 0.9550.
- Fortnight-old previous resistance line adds to the downside filters.
- Key SMAs challenge buyers before the double tops surrounding 1.0150.
USD/CHF renews intraday low near 0.9570 as bears sneak in after a six-day absence during early Tuesday.
With the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair’s latest retreat, the quote portrays a bearish chart pattern, namely a rising wedge, on the four-hour play and teases the sellers to aim for the 250-pip downtrend in case the quote drops below 0.9550 support.
However, the resistance-turned-support line from November 3, around 0.9475 by the press time, acts as an extra downside filter. Also likely to challenge the USD/CHF bears is the monthly low near 0.9355.
It’s worth noting that, the RSI retreat favors the pair’s latest pullback but the bullish MACD signals challenge the USDCHF bears.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the stated one-week-old rising wedge’s resistance line, near 0.9615 at the latest, defies the bearish formation and can propel the pair toward the 100-SMA hurdle of 0.9745.
Even so, the USD/CHF recovery remains elusive unless the quote stays below the 200-SMA level of 0.9860.
Even if the quote crosses the key SMA hurdle, the double tops around 1.0150 will be a crucial challenge for the USD/CHF bulls.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.957
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|0.959
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9771
|Daily SMA50
|0.9822
|Daily SMA100
|0.9736
|Daily SMA200
|0.9631
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9598
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9533
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9558
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9357
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9781
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9573
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9558
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9508
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9483
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9614
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
