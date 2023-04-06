USD/CHF Price Analysis: Recovery approaches support-turned-resistance around 0.9080

- USD/CHF picks up bids to extend the previous day’s rebound from 22-month low.
- Upside break of weekly resistance line, looming bull cross on MACD favor Swiss Franc sellers.
- Two-month-old previous support line appears crucial for USD/CHF bulls; 100-SMA acts as the last defense of bears.
USD/CHF lures buyers around 0.9075 as it pierces a downward-sloping resistance line from Monday amid early Thursday in Europe. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair extends the previous day’s recovery moves from the lowest levels since June 2021 amid a sluggish session.
That said, a clear upside break of the immediate resistance line joins an impending bull cross on the MACD to lure USD/CHF buyers. However, the previous support line from early February, around 0.9080 by the press time, challenges the quote’s recovery.
Should the USD/CHF pair remains firmer past 0.9080, a one-month-old resistance line, around 0.9155, precedes the 100-SMA level of around 0.9190 to act as the last defense of the pair sellers.
In a case where the quote rises past 0.9190, and also crosses the 0.9200 round figure, it can aim for the mid-March high of 0.9342.
Meanwhile, the immediate resistance-turned-support line near 0.9070 restricts the immediate downside of the USD/CHF price ahead of the latest bottom surrounding 0.9005. Also acting as a downside filter is the 0.9000 psychological magnet, a break of which could drag the pair toward June 2021 low surrounding 0.8925.
Overall, USD/CHF is likely to consolidate recent losses near the multi-month low but the bullish trend is far from sight.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9072
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.907
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9191
|Daily SMA50
|0.9242
|Daily SMA100
|0.9287
|Daily SMA200
|0.9512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9076
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9007
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9224
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9116
|Previous Monthly High
|0.944
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9072
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.905
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9034
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9026
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8982
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9121
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9165
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0900 amid US Dollar rebound
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0900 early Thursday, having dropped on Wednesday following a short series of daily bullish closes. Risk-aversion is underpinning the US Dollar recovery, despite a run of weak US data. Focus shifts to Friday's NFP.
GBP/USD declines towards 1.2400 as geopolitical tensions dampen market mood, US NFP eyed
The GBP/USD pair is hovering near Wednesday’s low at 1.2440 in the Asian session. The Cable is expected to extend its downside journey as geopolitical tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan have dampened the overall market mood.
Gold: Pre-US Nonfarm Payrolls repositioning could sideline buyers Premium
Gold price is correcting from the highest level since March 2022 reached at $2,032 on Wednesday. Gold buyers are taking a breather after the recent upsurge, gearing up for volatility on Friday’s United States US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
This is what Tron founder Justin Sun said about his alleged deal with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao
Tron founder, Justin Sun, has come forward to deny claims about his alleged deal with Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Based on recent reports, the billionaire entrepreneur was trying to sell his stake in the Huobi exchange to Binance, but was turned down.
Recession trades to the rescue
S&P 500 finally turned south in line with the medium-term outlook, in reaction to the underwhelming JOLTS data. Job market deterioration is finally getting reflected as per the Mar/Apr timing for issues to arrive. Unemployment claims rising and finally non-farm payrolls would come to reflect that.