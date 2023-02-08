- USD/CHF remains range-bound though it meanders slightly below the 0.9200 figure.
- USD/CHF: If it reclaims the 50-day EMA, it will shift neutral; otherwise, a resumption of the downtrend is likely.
The USD/CHF drops for two consecutive days, though buyers are reclaiming the February 7 daily low of 0.9191, as they are eyeing to reclaim the 50-day EMA at 0.9299. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF exchanges hands at around 0.9200.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After dropping beneath 0.9200, the USD/CHF encountered solid support at around 0.9180s, beneath a two-month-old downslope resistance trendline, that turned support. It should be said that the USD/CHF pair is still neutral to downward biased, but with the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) resting at 0.9215, the USD/CHF could rally in the near term.
Nevertheless, oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggest that a bearish continuation is expected after crossing beneath the 50 mid-line. Contrarily, the Rate of Change (RoC) indicates sideways action.
For the USD/CHF to shift neutral, buyers must reclaim the 50-day EMA at 0.9299. Once that happens, then USD/CHF buyers could be poised to test the 100-day EMA at 0.9416. ahead of the 200-day EMA at 0.9478.
For a resumption of the downtrend, the USD/CHF needs to crack the February 3 daily low of 0.9112, which could pave the way for a retest of the YTD low at 0.9059.
USD/CHF key technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.9219
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9215
|Daily SMA50
|0.9277
|Daily SMA100
|0.954
|Daily SMA200
|0.9614
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.929
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9192
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9288
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9059
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9229
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9252
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9177
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9136
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.908
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9275
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9331
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9373
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
