USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rebounds from above 0.9000 as FOMC comes into picture

- USD/CHF has displayed a recovery move from 0.9010 as investors await cues from FOMC minutes about interest rate guidance.
- Headlines over the US debt-ceiling issues will remain in focus as the long-term credibility of the US economy is on the line.
- USD/CHF has delivered a breakout of the Wyckoff Accumulation pattern and is in a markup phase.
The USD/CHF pair has witnessed some recovery from the immediate support of 0.9010 in the Asian session. The Swiss Franc asset has rebounded after building a base around 0.9010 as investors are shifting their focus toward the release of May’s meeting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes.
The release of the FOMC minutes will provide a detailed explanation behind the interest rate hike of 25 basis points (bps) by Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell. Also, investors will look for cues about interest rate guidance. However, Fed Powell has already advocated for a pause in the policy-tightening spell in June.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing a subdued performance in the Asian session. Investors will keep an eye on further developments over the US debt-ceiling issues as the long-term credibility of the United States economy is on the line.
USD/CHF has delivered a breakout of the Wyckoff Accumulation pattern formed on a four-hour scale. The Swiss franc asset is in a mark-up phase which displays wider bullish ticks and heavy volume. Upward-sloping 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9000 is providing support to the US Dollar bulls.
A confident break into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) will strengthen US Dollar bulls further.
Going forward, a decisive break above May 18 high at 0.9063 will drive the asset toward the round-level resistance of 0.9100 followed by March 28 low at 0.9137.
In an alternate scenario, a downside move below May 16 low at 0.8929 will drag the asset toward April 14 low at 0.8867. A slippage below April 14 low will further drag the asset toward the Spring formation around May 04 low at 0.8820.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9013
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.9013
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8943
|Daily SMA50
|0.9029
|Daily SMA100
|0.9144
|Daily SMA200
|0.9398
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9029
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8975
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9063
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.892
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8852
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9009
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8996
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8983
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8952
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8929
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9037
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.906
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9091
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD slumps below 0.6200 on dovish RBNZ rate hike
NZD/USD nosedives nearly 70 pips to give up 0.6200 after the RBNZ delivered a dovish 25 bps rate hike early Wednesday. The RBNZ maintained the projection for the OCR peak rate at 5.50%, suggesting an end of its tightening cycle. Fed Minutes next of note.
AUD/USD drops below 0.6600, tracks Kiwi sell-off post-RBNZ
AUD/USD bears remain in control, giving up the 0.6600 level early Wednesday. The pair is tracking the big sell-off in the NZD/USD pair, as the RBNZ hiked rates by 25 bps but turned dovish on its outlook. All eyes now remain on the US debt impasse and the Fed Minutes.
Gold falters below $1,985 amid US debt ceiling woes, Fed Minutes eyed
Gold struggles to defend the previous day’s corrective bounce from the short-term key support line, mildly bid around $1,975 amid early Wednesday. The precious metal awaits more clues to cheer the latest pause in the US Dollar’s run-up at the multi-day high as the FOMC Meeting Minutes loom.
BNB price recovery rally threatened as Binance trustworthiness is questioned
Binance Coin price, which had kick-started a promising recovery rally, has been impeded by a new bearish development in the Binance ecosystem. According to a Reuters report, the largest exchange by trading volume faces charges of breaching US financial rules requiring customer money to be kept separate.
New home sales increase again in April
New home sales rose 4.1% to a 683,000 annual rate in April, the second consecutive monthly uptick. Stabilizing buyer demand has lifted the pace of new home sales 25.8% above the recent bottom hit in July 2022 (543,000).