USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pullback looks favored before an upside break around 0.9280

- USD/CHF is struggling to extend the upside above 0.9280, upside seems favored amid the upbeat market mood.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shifted its auction above 102.50 as Fed might not pause its policy tightening spell.
- A pullback move to near 10-period EMA will present a bargain buy for the market participants.
The USD/CHF pair is facing fragile barricades after a perpendicular rally to near 0.9280 in the early Asian session. The Swiss franc asset is expected to display a volatility contraction before resuming its upside journey as the US Dollar seeks more strength for further upside.
S&P500 settled Friday with significant losses as the stronger-than-projected United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report faded expectations of a pause in the policy tightening spell by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shifted its auction above 102.50 and is expected to continue its upside momentum ahead.
USD/CHF has sensed long liquidation after a vertical rally to near the horizontal resistance placed from January 24 high around 0.9280. The Swiss franc asset needs more strength for printing more gains. Therefore, the major might demonstrate some volatility contraction before resuming its upside journey.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, showing no signs of divergence but an overbought situation cannot be ruled out.
A minor pullback move to near the 10-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9233 will trigger a bargain buy opportunity, which will drive the asset towards January 31 high at 0.9288. A break above the latter will expose the asset to January 12 high around 0.9360.
On the flip side, a breakdown of Wednesday’s low at 0.9059 will drag the major toward 4 August 2021 low at 0.9018. A slippage below the latter will drag the asset further toward 10 May 2021 low at 0.8986.
USD/CHF hourly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9262
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9263
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9212
|Daily SMA50
|0.9288
|Daily SMA100
|0.9548
|Daily SMA200
|0.9619
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.927
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9126
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9288
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9059
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9181
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9169
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9076
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9026
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9313
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9363
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9456
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears under a 78.6% target area ahead of RBA
The Aussie had been boosted by the re-opening of the Chinese economy as well as the surprising strength of Australia’s December inflation release that landed recently and had firmly put the risk of another 25 bp rate hike from the RBA on the table for February 7.
EUR/USD licks its wounds below 1.0820 key hurdle
EUR/USD licks its wounds around 1.0790 after a two-day pullback from the highest levels since April 2022. Even so, the major currency pair defends the previous day’s break of the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and an upward-sloping support line from early November 2022.
Gold bears flex muscles as United States Treasury bond yields rebound
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower ground near $1,865, after declining to the fresh one-month low the previous day. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the strong United States data renewing inflation fears, as well as downbeat rate hike performances of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England (BoE).
Is there more upside to Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu’s rally after 100% gain in 90 days?
Shiba Inu token burn rate climbed by 67% since February 4. A total of 13,518,918 SHIB tokens have been burned according to the Shibburn portal. The meme coin gained 100% against competitor Dogecoin in the last 90 days.
Week Ahead – RBA next to hike
After the past week’s central bank bonanza, things will quieten down in the coming days, although not completely, as the Reserve Bank of Australia will keep the rate hike theme running.