USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pullback from 0.9900 eyes monthly support trendline

  • USD/CHF remains on the back foot.
  • The weekly resistance line guards the immediate upside.
  • 200-bar SMA question sellers below the short-term support line.

While extending its pullback moves from 0.9900, triggered during the early-week, USD/CHF drop to 0.9755, down 0.15%, amid the Asian session on Thursday.

The pair currently drops towards the monthly support line, at 0.9690, a break of which could again shift the market’s focus on a 200-bar SMA level of 0.9660.

If bears fail to respect the key SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the monthly run-up, at 0.9540, will be the key to watch.

On the contrary, the pair’s break above the weekly resistance line of 0.9810 could trigger fresh recovery moves that target 0.9900.

Also, the pair’s sustained rise past-0.9900 could challenge November 2019 high around 1.0025.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9756
Today Daily Change -15 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.15%
Today daily open 0.9771
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9592
Daily SMA50 0.9681
Daily SMA100 0.9758
Daily SMA200 0.9814
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9835
Previous Daily Low 0.9755
Previous Weekly High 0.9901
Previous Weekly Low 0.9392
Previous Monthly High 0.9851
Previous Monthly Low 0.9609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9785
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9804
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9739
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9707
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9659
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9819
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9867
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9898

 

 

