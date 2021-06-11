USD/CHF Price Analysis: Poised for further downside towards 0.8900

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF remains on the back foot for sixth day.
  • Sustained trading below 200-HMA, bearish MACD favor sellers.
  • Weekly support line can test sellers before February lows.

USD/CHF stays pressured around 0.8940 amid early Friday. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair keeps trading under the 200-HMA while fading Wednesday’s bounce off February 17 low.

Given the bearish MACD and an extended downward trajectory favoring the sellers, USD/CHF is likely to re-test the 0.8900 threshold during the further weakness.

However, any further downside will be challenged by the weekly support line around 0.8895 before directing the bears towards February’s monthly low near 0.8870.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 200-HMA, near 0.8982 needs validation from the 0.9000 psychological magnet to challenge the monthly peak near 0.9055.

It’s worth noting that the uptrend isn’t likely to be confirmed unless the quote crosses the mid-March low near 0.9215.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional improtant levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8942
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 0.8945
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8985
Daily SMA50 0.9094
Daily SMA100 0.9109
Daily SMA200 0.9071
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8994
Previous Daily Low 0.8941
Previous Weekly High 0.9054
Previous Weekly Low 0.8947
Previous Monthly High 0.9165
Previous Monthly Low 0.893
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8961
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8974
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8926
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8906
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8872
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8979
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9014
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9033

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

GME stock positioned for another short squeeze

Get the full analysis and chart in our Insights. Upgrade to Premium today    

