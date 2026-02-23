AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Falls to near 109.00 while staying above 100-day EMA, bullish bias intact

The AUD/JPY cross tumbles to near 109.05 during the early European session on Monday. Renewed trade war fears, rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and uncertainty provide some support to a safe-haven currency such as the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the Aussie.

On the other hand, a hawkish stance from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might help limit the Australian Dollar’s losses (AUD). Stronger-than-expected economic data have reinforced expectations that the Australian central bank would keep a tightening bias to address persistent inflationary pressures.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, AUD/JPY holds above the 100-day EMA, reinforcing the broader uptrend. Price hovers just over the 20-day middle Bollinger Band, while the bands remain wide, pointing to elevated volatility. RSI at 56.29 is neutral, reflecting cooled momentum from recent overbought readings. Initial support aligns at the middle band 108.82, with a deeper floor at the lower band 106.98.

On the topside, resistance stands at the upper Bollinger Band at 110.65. A daily close above this barrier could extend the upmove. The rising 100-day EMA at 104.35 underpins the structure and would buffer deeper declines.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)