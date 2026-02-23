The USD/JPY pair sticks to heavy intraday losses through the Asian session on Monday, though it manages to defend and rebound a few pips from the 154.00 round-figure mark. Spot prices currently trade around the 154.35 region, still down over 0.45% for the day, and seem vulnerable to slide further.

The global risk sentiment takes a hit in reaction to US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a new global levy of 15% following a Supreme Court verdict on Friday against his sweeping tariffs. The announcement fuels concerns about retaliatory measures and potential economic fallout from disruptions to global supply chains, which tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and boosts demand for the traditional safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY). Apart from this, a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD) turns out to be another factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair.

The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index released on Friday showed that the underlying inflation rose more than expected in December, reaffirming bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would keep rates unchanged in March. However, traders are still pricing in the possibility of two 25-basis-point (bps) rate cuts by the Fed this year in the wake of the weak US GDP print, which indicated that the economic growth decelerated sharply to 1.4% annualized pace in Q4. This, in turn, drags the USD further away from a nearly one-month high, touched on Friday.

Japan's weak GDP growth in the fourth quarter puts extra pressure on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to announce more stimulus to boost the economy. Furthermore, data released on Friday showed that Japan’s key inflation gauge eased to the slowest pace in two years, tempering expectations for an immediate policy tightening by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). This, in turn, keeps a lid on any further JPY appreciation amid relatively thin trading volumes on the back of a bank holiday in Japan and acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair, warranting some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.