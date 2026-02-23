EUR/USD Price Forecast: Hovers around nine-day EMA above 1.1800

EUR/USD gains ground for the second successive session, trading around 1.1820 during the Asian hours on Monday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator stands at 51 (neutral) after recovering above the midline, indicating stabilizing momentum. A push in RSI above the low-50s would aid an upside extension, while a drop below 50 would tilt the risk toward support.

The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair holds above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), keeping the broader bias supported. The nine-day EMA has flattened near the spot, tempering immediate follow-through.

The EUR/USD pair is hovering around the nine-day EMA at 1.1820. A daily close above the short-term average would cause the emergence of the bullish bias and support the pair to explore the region around 1.2082, the highest level since June 2021.

A close back under the nine-day EMA would expose the 50-day EMA at 1.1775. A drop back under the medium-term average would strengthen the bearish bias and expose the two-month low at 1.1578, recorded on January 19.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

