USD/CHF Price Analysis: Mildly bid towards 0.9300 inside weekly falling channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF keeps bounce off intraday low inside a bearish chart pattern.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained recovery from 100-SMA favor buyers.
  • Sellers can eye 200-SMA on the downside break of the stated channel.

USD/CHF stays firm around 0.9275, up 0.18% intraday, while heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the quote justifies Wednesday’s recovery moves from 100-SMA while staying inside a short-term descending channel, a bearish chart pattern.

However, bullish MACD and the pair’s ability to stay above the key SMAs favor buyers targeting the stated channel’s resistance line, at 0.9300 now.

Should USD/CHF bulls manage to defy the bearish formation, the monthly high of 0.9375 and the mid-July 2020 top surrounding 0.9470 should return to the chart.

Meanwhile, 100-SMA and the channel support, respectively around 0.9235 and 0.9205, will precede the 0.9200 threshold during the quote’s fresh downside.

In the case where USD/CHF sellers refrain from respecting the 0.9200 round-figure, the 200-SMA level of 0.9100 will be in focus.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9275
Today Daily Change 17 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.18%
Today daily open 0.9258
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.919
Daily SMA50 0.9025
Daily SMA100 0.9002
Daily SMA200 0.9112
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9306
Previous Daily Low 0.9219
Previous Weekly High 0.9376
Previous Weekly Low 0.9234
Previous Monthly High 0.9102
Previous Monthly Low 0.8871
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9272
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9252
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9217
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9175
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.913
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9303
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9347
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9389

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bears look for entries below 1.1900

EUR/USD: Bears look for entries below 1.1900

EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low while teasing support of a bearish triangle formation. Downward sloping RSI like, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor sellers. Bulls need to refresh monthly top before retaking the controls.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 after another failure to cross monthly hurdle

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 after another failure to cross monthly hurdle

GBP/USD stays depressed after fifth rejection from the key resistance. 200-SMA, three-day-old rising trend line probe short-term sellers. Downward sloping RSI favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road beyond 1.4000.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Bears look for entries below 1.1900

EUR/USD: Bears look for entries below 1.1900

EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low while teasing support of a bearish triangle formation. Downward sloping RSI like, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor sellers. Bulls need to refresh monthly top before retaking the controls.

EUR/USD News

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA targets $2.30 next

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA targets $2.30 next

Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.

Read more

Fed fireworks fade, dollar strength, not so fast

Fed fireworks fade, dollar strength, not so fast

The Federal Reserve signaled no rate hikes through 2023 and an "outcome-based" response. However, the bank's dovishness still allows for yields to advance and boost the dollar. What's next? Our experts discussed the latest development.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures