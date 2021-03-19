USD/CHF Price Analysis: Mildly bid towards 0.9300 inside weekly falling channel

- USD/CHF keeps bounce off intraday low inside a bearish chart pattern.
- Bullish MACD, sustained recovery from 100-SMA favor buyers.
- Sellers can eye 200-SMA on the downside break of the stated channel.
USD/CHF stays firm around 0.9275, up 0.18% intraday, while heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the quote justifies Wednesday’s recovery moves from 100-SMA while staying inside a short-term descending channel, a bearish chart pattern.
However, bullish MACD and the pair’s ability to stay above the key SMAs favor buyers targeting the stated channel’s resistance line, at 0.9300 now.
Should USD/CHF bulls manage to defy the bearish formation, the monthly high of 0.9375 and the mid-July 2020 top surrounding 0.9470 should return to the chart.
Meanwhile, 100-SMA and the channel support, respectively around 0.9235 and 0.9205, will precede the 0.9200 threshold during the quote’s fresh downside.
In the case where USD/CHF sellers refrain from respecting the 0.9200 round-figure, the 200-SMA level of 0.9100 will be in focus.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9275
|Today Daily Change
|17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.9258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.919
|Daily SMA50
|0.9025
|Daily SMA100
|0.9002
|Daily SMA200
|0.9112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9306
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9219
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9376
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9234
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8871
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9272
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9252
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9217
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9175
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.913
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9303
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9347
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9389
