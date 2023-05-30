USD/CHF Price Analysis: Declines firmly as USD Index turns heavily volatile

- USD/CHF has faced selling pressure above 0.9045 amid sheer volatility in the USD Index.
- The USD Index is a rerating candidate as the street is anticipating one more interest rate hike from the Fed.
- USD/CHF is demonstrating an inventory adjustment phase after delivering a breakout of the Wyckoff Accumulation pattern.
The USD/CHF pair has dropped sharply after multiple attempts of shifting the auction profile above 0.9045 in the Asian session. The Swiss Franc asset has attracted significant offers as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has turned extremely volatile as United States investors are returning after an extended weekend on account of Memorial Day.
S&P500 futures have trimmed some gains in Tokyo, portraying a minor caution ahead of reaction from investors over the US debt-ceiling raise approval. The USD Index has shown a wild gyration in a 25-pip range as investors are anticipated to re-rate the asset amid a rebound in expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc will remain in action amid the release of the Swiss Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. Quarterly GDP is seen expanding by 0.1% vs. a stagnant performance. On an annual basis, the GDP figure is seen landing at 0.6%, lower than the former release of 0.8%.
USD/CHF is demonstrating an inventory adjustment phase after delivering a breakout of the Wyckoff Accumulation pattern formed on a four-hour scale. Broadly, the Swiss franc asset is expected to display wider bullish ticks and heavy volume as bulls remain solid in the markup phase. Upward-sloping 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9024 is providing support to the US Dollar bulls.
A confident break into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) would strengthen US Dollar bulls further.
Going forward, a decisive break above the immediate resistance plotted on May 25 high at 0.9073 will drive the asset toward the round-level resistance of 0.9100 followed by March 28 low at 0.9137.
In an alternate scenario, a downside move below May 16 low at 0.8929 will drag the asset toward April 14 low at 0.8867. A slippage below April 14 low will further drag the asset toward the Spring formation around May 04 low at 0.8820.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9036
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.9045
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8965
|Daily SMA50
|0.9009
|Daily SMA100
|0.9135
|Daily SMA200
|0.9387
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9062
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9028
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9075
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8941
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8852
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9041
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9049
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9028
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8993
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9062
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9079
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9096
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as US Dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is extending losses below the 1.0700 level heading into Tuesday’s European session. The pair is weighed down by resurgent US Dollar demand amid a hawkish Fed outlook and renewed worries over the US debt deal. EU/ US sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2300 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is heading south toward 1.2300 in the early European morning, fading the Asian uptick to 1.2380. The revival of worries over the US debt deal approval and increased bets of a June Fed rate hike is underpinning the sentiment around the US Dollar.
Gold price tumbles to test $1,930 ahead of US data
Gold price is seeing renewed selling pressure and closes in on the $1,930 support. The precious metal has extended its downside journey as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered its Asian losses and remains firmer in early Europe. US Consumer Confidence data eyed.
Litecoin price action hints at volatile and explosive move ahead
Litecoin price has failed all its attempts to trigger a bull rally ahead of its third halving. This important event is set to slash the block rewards by half from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC and will take place in the first week of August.
One uncertainly eases another pops up
Volumes should return to normal today after the US long weekend, so we should get a much better read on market trends where optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling agreement may continue to support risk assets for the early part of the week.