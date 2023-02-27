USD/CHF Price Analysis: Correction meets support around 0.9350, focus shifts to US PMI

- USD/CHF is likely to display a volatility contraction ahead of Swiss GDP and US Manufacturing PMI data.
- The Swiss Franc asset has struggled in extending recovery above the horizontal resistance placed around 0.9410.
- A slippage from the RSI (14) into the 40.00-60.00 range indicates a loss in the upside momentum.
The USD/CHF pair is building an intermediate cushion around 0.9350 after a steep correction from above 0.9420 in the early Tokyo session. The Swiss franc asset is expected to turn sideways ahead of the release of the Swiss Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4) and United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
On an annualized basis, Swiss GDP is expected to report a contraction of 1.2% vs. an expansion of 0.5% released earlier. As per the consensus, the Swiss economy is expanded by 0.3% in Q4, higher than the 0.2% growth delivered in Q3.
The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected to improve to 48.0 from the former release of 47.4. A figure below 50.0 is considered a contraction in activities. Therefore, it would be worth calling it a decline in contraction.
A rebound in the risk appetite of the market participants resulted in a revival for S&P500 after diving last week. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is expected to display a volatility contraction around 104.20.
USD/CHF has corrected after struggling to extend recovery above the horizontal resistance placed from January 6 high around 0.9410. Earlier, the Swiss Franc asset delivered a breakout of the resistance plotted from January 31 high at around 0.9290, which resulted in a bullish reversal. The major is expected to display a volatility contraction pattern before printing a fresh upside.
Advancing 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.9361 and 0.9316 respectively, add to the upside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the 40.00-60.00 range from the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates a loss in the upside momentum.
For a fresh upside, the asset needs to deliver a break above February 27 high at 0.9429, which will drive the major toward December 6 high at 0.9456 followed by November 25 high around 0.9500.
In an alternate scenario, a breakdown below February 9 low at 0.9161 will drag the asset toward the round-level support at 0.9100. A slippage below the latter will drag the asset toward the February low at 0.9059.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9361
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|0.9408
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9239
|Daily SMA50
|0.9251
|Daily SMA100
|0.9465
|Daily SMA200
|0.9573
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9409
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9326
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9409
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9221
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9377
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9357
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9353
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9298
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.927
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9436
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9464
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9519
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD has retreated modestly from the weekly high it set near 1.0700 earlier in the session but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0650. The US data showed that input inflation increased in the manufacturing sector in February, helping the USD erase some of its daily losses.
GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined toward 1.2000. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar stage a rebound, causing the pair to push lower.
Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $1,840 in the American session. After the data from the US revealed that the Prices Paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey climbed above 50 in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months
Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner.
AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat
AMC stock is down 8.1% at $6.56 in Wednesday's premarket trade after early excitement over the cinema chain's fourth quarter beat of Wall Street consensus projections faded.