- USD/CHF buyers reclaim 0.9600 and lift the major to a daily high of 0.9651.
- Broad US dollar strength amidst an augmented risk appetite, tailwind for the USD/CHF.
- A trendline break in the hourly chart exacerbates the USD/CHF rally above 0.9600.
The USD/CHF rallies above the 100-day EMA and extended its gains to two straight days, up by more than a half percent, on risk-on impulse, as US bond yields rise, underpinned by Fed’s hawkish commentary. The greenback is also trading positive, as depicted by the US Dollar Index, climbing 0.18%, sitting at 106.546. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9625.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
In yesterday’s article, I mentioned that “the USD/CHF edged higher, forming a bullish-engulfing chart pattern, a reversal pattern indicating buyers outweigh sellers, keeping risks skewed to the upside.” On Wednesday, the USD/CHF advanced sharply, cracking the 100-day EMA at 0.9626, as the major extended its gains towards the daily high at 0.9651. Although the USD/CHF is retracing, the major remains neutral-to-bullish biased. That said, USD/CHF traders should be aware of a move towards the confluence of the 50 and 20-day EMAs around 0.9674-77.
USD/CHF 1-hour chart
The USD/CHF is upward biased once the major broke solid resistance at a fifteen-day-old downslope trendline around 0.9559, putting a lid on Tuesday’s rally towards 0.9600. Additionally, the major reclaimed the 200-hour EMA at 0.9580, which exacerbated a jump above the 0.9600 area. That said, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the R2 daily pivot at 0.9644, shy of Wednesday’s daily high at 0.9651. Once cleared, the USD/CHF’s following resistance levels will be the July 22 daily high at 0.9704 and July 21 high at 0.9739.
USD/CHF Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9625
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|0.9576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9686
|Daily SMA50
|0.968
|Daily SMA100
|0.9618
|Daily SMA200
|0.9417
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9576
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9471
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9668
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9502
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9511
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9506
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9435
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9612
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9717
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.0150 as dollar stays resilient
EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.0150 in the American session on Wednesday. In addition to the upbeat July ISM Services PMI data from the US, hawkish comments from Fed officials help the greenback preserve its strength, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.
GBP/USD recovers modestly from 1.2100
GBP/USD has staged a modest rebound after having tested 1.2100 in the early American session. With the dollar continuing to outperform its rivals on better-than-expected PMI data and the latest comments from FOMC policymakers, however, the pair struggles to gather momentum.
Gold sellers aligned ahead of $1,800.00
Gold retreated further from its weekly peak and fell to an intraday low of $1.754.28. The dollar strengthened amid tepid European data coupled with persistent tensions between China and the US. Stocks struggled to advance on the back of lingering inflation concerns, linked to the latest comments from Fed officials.
One more leg up is on the horizon for crypto markets but...
Bitcoin price has shown resilience to sellers as buyers stepped in after retesting a historically strong support level. This development has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to trigger a premature rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!