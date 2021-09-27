USD/CHF Price Analysis: Buyers attack weekly resistance line around mid 0.9200s

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF takes the bids to refresh intraday high, extends Friday’s recovery moves.
  • Firmer RSI favor bulls to battles with short-term key hurdle.
  • Three-week-old rising trend line, 100-SMA add to the downside filters.

USD/CHF renews intraday high to 0.9260, up 0.14% intraday as European traders brace for Monday’s task.

The Swiss currency (CHF) pair jostles with a downward sloping trend line from September 21 while printing a two-day uptrend.

Given the upbeat RSI conditions, not overbought, as well as the pair’s sustained trading beyond 100-SMA and a three-week-old rising trend line, USD/CHF is likely to extend the latest recovery beyond the 0.9260 immediate hurdle.

Following that, 0.9285 and 0.9310 may entertain the pair buyers before challenging them with a monthly high of 0.9332.

Alternatively, pullback moves may aim to retest the support line from early September, near 0.9230, a break of which will direct the USD/CHF sellers towards a 100-SMA level of 0.9218.

It should be noted, however, that the pair’s weakness past 100-SMA will target the area near the 0.9190 mark, including multiple levels marked since late August and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August 30 to September 20 upside.

USD/CHF: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.926
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.15%
Today daily open 0.9246
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9208
Daily SMA50 0.9171
Daily SMA100 0.9128
Daily SMA200 0.9102
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9261
Previous Daily Low 0.9222
Previous Weekly High 0.9333
Previous Weekly Low 0.9216
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.9019
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9246
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9237
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9226
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9205
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9187
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9264
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9282
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9302

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1700 amid German vote, weaker dollar

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1700 amid German vote, weaker dollar

EUR/USD is hovering above 1.1700, better bid amid the dollar weakness, as the risk appetite returns on receding China Evergrande fears and the US stimulus optimism. Germany’s election results show a narrow win for SPDs but a coalition wrangling looms, capping the upside in the pair. US Durable Goods, Lagarde awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD licks its wounds below 1.3700 as Brexit underpins UK energy crisis

GBP/USD licks its wounds below 1.3700 as Brexit underpins UK energy crisis

GBP/USD remains on the back below 1.3700, as Brexit concerns outweigh the market’s optimism. UK PM Johnson to consider using army to overcome petrol crisis, Britain suspends competition laws. Brexit results in workforce problems.

GBP/USD News

Gold battles $1,760 hurdle as USD pullback fades ahead of US data

Gold battles $1,760 hurdle as USD pullback fades ahead of US data

Gold floats around $1,760, up 0.50% intraday, during the second consecutive daily upside ahead of Monday’s European session start. In doing so, the metal cheers US dollar weakness amid the risk-on mood. 

Gold News

Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto

Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto

A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.

Read more

US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way

US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way

The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures