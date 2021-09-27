USD/CHF Price Analysis: Buyers attack weekly resistance line around mid 0.9200s

- USD/CHF takes the bids to refresh intraday high, extends Friday’s recovery moves.
- Firmer RSI favor bulls to battles with short-term key hurdle.
- Three-week-old rising trend line, 100-SMA add to the downside filters.
USD/CHF renews intraday high to 0.9260, up 0.14% intraday as European traders brace for Monday’s task.
The Swiss currency (CHF) pair jostles with a downward sloping trend line from September 21 while printing a two-day uptrend.
Given the upbeat RSI conditions, not overbought, as well as the pair’s sustained trading beyond 100-SMA and a three-week-old rising trend line, USD/CHF is likely to extend the latest recovery beyond the 0.9260 immediate hurdle.
Following that, 0.9285 and 0.9310 may entertain the pair buyers before challenging them with a monthly high of 0.9332.
Alternatively, pullback moves may aim to retest the support line from early September, near 0.9230, a break of which will direct the USD/CHF sellers towards a 100-SMA level of 0.9218.
It should be noted, however, that the pair’s weakness past 100-SMA will target the area near the 0.9190 mark, including multiple levels marked since late August and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August 30 to September 20 upside.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.926
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.9246
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9208
|Daily SMA50
|0.9171
|Daily SMA100
|0.9128
|Daily SMA200
|0.9102
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9261
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9222
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9333
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9216
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9019
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9246
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9237
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9226
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9205
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9264
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9282
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
