Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Slips as firm US jobless claims offsets BoE cut bets

GBP/USD slips as firm US jobless claims offsets BoE cut bets

The Pound Sterling retreats over 0.11% on Thursday as the Greenback remains steady as a report revealed that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was below estimates, an indication of the resilience of the labor market. The GBP/USD trades at 1.3544 after reaching a daily high of 1.3574.

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3560 during the early European hours on Thursday. The pair holds ground as the US Dollar (USD) struggles amid ongoing uncertainty over the White House's economic policies.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) holds onto weekly gains around 1.3565 against the US Dollar (USD) during the Asian trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair trades firmly as the US Dollar remains under pressure due to uncertainty surrounding the United States (US) trade policy outlook.