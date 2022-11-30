- USD/CHF retreats from weekly high to snap four-day uptrend.
- Previous resistance line of an immediate triangle, bullish MACD signals favor buyers.
- Convergence of 50-day and 100-day EMA challenges the upside moves.
USD/CHF takes offers to refresh the intraday low near 0.9520 during early Wednesday in Europe. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair prints the first daily loss in five while reversing from the highest levels in one week.
Even so, the resistance-turned-support line from November 11, close to 0.9520, restricts the USD/CHF pair’s immediate downside.
Also keeping the pair buyers hopeful are the stronger bullish signals from the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.
It should be noted that the 0.9500 threshold and a fortnight-old ascending support line, near 0.9405, will precede the monthly low of .9356 to challenge the USD/CHF bears afterward.
Meanwhile, recovery moves could aim for the 0.9600 round figure but a convergence of the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 0.9700-05 appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/CHF bulls.
In a case where the pair successfully crosses the 0.9705 hurdle, the late October lows near 0.9840 will be in focus.
Overall, USD/CHF is expected to stay in recovery mode unless refreshing the monthly low. However, the upside momentum appears limited.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9526
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.954
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9629
|Daily SMA50
|0.9803
|Daily SMA100
|0.9719
|Daily SMA200
|0.9639
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9546
|Previous Daily Low
|0.946
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9598
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9388
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9781
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9513
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9493
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9485
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.943
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.957
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9601
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9656
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
