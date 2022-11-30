USD/CHF retreats from weekly high to snap four-day uptrend.

Previous resistance line of an immediate triangle, bullish MACD signals favor buyers.

Convergence of 50-day and 100-day EMA challenges the upside moves.

USD/CHF takes offers to refresh the intraday low near 0.9520 during early Wednesday in Europe. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair prints the first daily loss in five while reversing from the highest levels in one week.

Even so, the resistance-turned-support line from November 11, close to 0.9520, restricts the USD/CHF pair’s immediate downside.

Also keeping the pair buyers hopeful are the stronger bullish signals from the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.

It should be noted that the 0.9500 threshold and a fortnight-old ascending support line, near 0.9405, will precede the monthly low of .9356 to challenge the USD/CHF bears afterward.

Meanwhile, recovery moves could aim for the 0.9600 round figure but a convergence of the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 0.9700-05 appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/CHF bulls.

In a case where the pair successfully crosses the 0.9705 hurdle, the late October lows near 0.9840 will be in focus.

Overall, USD/CHF is expected to stay in recovery mode unless refreshing the monthly low. However, the upside momentum appears limited.

USD/CHF: Daily chart

Trend: Bullish