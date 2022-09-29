- USD/CHF pares the biggest daily loss in 15 weeks, snaps two-day downtrend.
- Firmer oscillators, rebound from 10-DMA direct buyers towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- Two-week-old ascending trend line adds to the downside filters.
- Descending trend line from mid-May acts as the key upside hurdle.
USD/CHF picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 0.9790 during Thursday’s Asian session while printing the first daily gain in three. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair rebounds from the 10-DMA, as well as the weekly low, to pare the biggest slump since mid-June.
The pair’s sustained bounce off the 10-DMA support and the firmer RSI, not overbought, joins the bullish MACD signals to direct buyers toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the May-August downside, near the 0.9800 threshold.
Following that, tops marked in early September and July, around 0.9870 and 0.9885 respectively, will challenge the pair’s upside momentum.
If at all the USD/CHF bulls keep reins past 0.9885, a downward sloping resistance line from May, around 0.9930, could act as the last defense of the pair sellers.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the 10-DMA support of 0.9758 won’t be a welcome card for the USD/CHF sellers as a 12-day-old support line, close to 0.9725 by the press time, will test the declines.
Overall, USD/CHF is likely to remain firmer but the upside appears limited.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9782
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|0.9763
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9726
|Daily SMA50
|0.9641
|Daily SMA100
|0.9684
|Daily SMA200
|0.9506
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9966
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9746
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9851
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.962
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9808
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9371
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.983
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9605
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9464
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0045
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0124
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
