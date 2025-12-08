Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Steady as markets brace for blockbuster Fed–BoE two weeks

GBP/USD steady as markets brace for blockbuster Fed–BoE two weeks

GBP/USD holds firms at around 1.3325 below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.3329 as investors wait for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, which kept the US Dollar steady across the G10 FX board.

Pound Sterling trades subduedly while focus shifts to Fed's monetary policy

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades slightly lower against its major currency peers at the start of the week, hovering at around 1.3320 against the US Dollar (USD). In a week in which the United Kingdom (UK) economic calendar is light, the British currency is expected to be influenced by global events and market expectations for the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy outlook.

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3330 as traders await Fed rate decision

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the 1.3320-1.3325 region, during the Asian session. Spot prices, however, remain close to the highest level since October 22, touched last Thursday, with bulls awaiting a sustained strength and acceptance above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before placing fresh bets.