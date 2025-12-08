TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Steady as markets brace for blockbuster Fed–BoE two weeks

GBP/USD steady as markets brace for blockbuster Fed–BoE two weeks

GBP/USD holds firms at around 1.3325 below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.3329 as investors wait for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, which kept the US Dollar steady across the G10 FX board. Read More...

Pound Sterling trades subduedly while focus shifts to Fed's monetary policy

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades slightly lower against its major currency peers at the start of the week, hovering at around 1.3320 against the US Dollar (USD). In a week in which the United Kingdom (UK) economic calendar is light, the British currency is expected to be influenced by global events and market expectations for the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy outlook. Read More...

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3330 as traders await Fed rate decision

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the 1.3320-1.3325 region, during the Asian session. Spot prices, however, remain close to the highest level since October 22, touched last Thursday, with bulls awaiting a sustained strength and acceptance above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before placing fresh bets. Read More...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims intraday gains, stays flat around 1.1630

EUR/USD struggles to find direction and trades in a narrow channel on Monday. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of this week's critical Fed policy meeting, allowing the pair to stay in a consolidation phase following two consecutive weeks of bullish action. US Dollar gains ground as risk aversion kicks in. 

GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3300 as markets turn cautious

GBP/USD corrects lower toward 1.3300 on Monday after posting gains in the previous week. The markets adopt a cautious stance ahead of the highly-anticipated Fed meeting, making it difficult for the pair to gather bullish momentum. 

Gold remains seases below $4,200 as markets gear up for Fed

Gold turned south after Wall Street's opening, trading south of $4,200. The US Dollar finds additional legs on a souring mood on Monday as market participants prepare for the upcoming Fed meeting, which will provide key insights into the short-term policy outlook.

Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds.

The Silver disconnection is real

Silver just hit a new all-time high. Neither did gold, nor mining stocks. They all reversed on an intraday basis, but silver’s move to new highs makes it still bullish overall, while the almost complete reversals in gold and miners make the latter technically bearish.

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

