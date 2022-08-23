- USD/CHF retreats from monthly top as buyers struggle after six-day uptrend.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement triggered pullback amid overbought RSI, looming bear cross on MACD.
- 200-SMA, two-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside.
USD/CHF keeps the previous day’s pullback from a one-month high as sellers flirt with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the July-August downside during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair remains pressured at around 0.9640 by the press time.
In doing so, the quote portrays a reversal from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, known as the golden ratio, amid the RSI retreat from the overbought territory and an impending bear cross of the MACD.
It’s worth noting, however, that the 200-SMA and an upward sloping support line from August 11, respectively around 0.9615 and 0.9590, challenge the USD/CHF bears.
Should the pair decline below 0.9590, the odds of witnessing a slump towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 0.9490 appear brighter. Following that, the monthly low of 0.9370 will be in focus.
Meanwhile, recovery moves remain elusive unless crossing the golden ratio, around 0.9690.
Even so, the July 13 swing low near 0.9750 precedes the previous monthly high surrounding 0.9885 could lure the USD/CHF bulls.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9638
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.9641
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9539
|Daily SMA50
|0.9635
|Daily SMA100
|0.965
|Daily SMA200
|0.9443
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9659
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9574
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9598
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9409
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9626
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9606
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.959
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.954
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9506
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9761
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aims to recapture three-day high at 0.6960, US Durable Goods Orders eyed
The AUD/USD pair displayed a correction to near 0.6920 after a stellar rebound from a low of 0.6860. The asset has comfortably established above the critical hurdle of 0.6900 and is likely to recapture its three-day high at 0.6960.
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0000 as focus shifts to US Durable Goods Orders
The EUR/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 0.9959-0.9972 in the early Tokyo session. The asset has turned sideways after a mild correction from 1.0012 and is expected to continue its lackluster performance.
Gold marches towards $1,750 on poor consensus for US Durable Goods Orders
Gold price has attempted a rebound after a mild correction to near $1,746.00. A rebound move is less-confident, at the press time, but is expected to gain momentum as investors are likely to discount poor consensus for the US Durable Goods Orders data.
Axie Infinity: Is a $10 AXS Coin inevitable?
Axie Infinity price hints at an upcoming sell-off that investors should be aware of. Axie Infinity price currently trades at $14.71. A very strong bearish engulfing candle has presented itself as a result of the crypto sell-off that occurred on Friday, August 19.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!