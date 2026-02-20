TRENDING:
ECB: Euro area’s Negotiated Wages rise 2.95% YoY in Q4 vs. 1.89% in Q3

Dhwani Mehta

On Friday, the European Central Bank (ECB) released its indicator of the Euro area’s Negotiated Wage Rates data for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

Data showed that the Euro area Negotiated Wages rose by 2.95% year-on-year (YoY) in Q4 after increasing by a revised 1.89% in the previous quarter.

Market reaction to the EU Negotiated Wages data

The EU negotiated wage growth fails to move the needle around the Euro (EUR), as EUR/USD treads water above 1.1750 as of writing.

About ECB indicator of Negotiated Wage growth

The ECB indicator of negotiated wage growth is computed for a subset of countries only. The euro area aggregate is based on nine countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Austria and Portugal. The indicator relies on data for negotiated monthly earnings. The euro area indicator is based on a mixture of monthly and quarterly time series and is based on non-harmonised country data.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.00%-0.09%0.17%-0.06%-0.06%0.21%0.00%
EUR-0.00%-0.09%0.13%-0.06%-0.07%0.22%0.00%
GBP0.09%0.09%0.25%0.03%0.02%0.30%0.09%
JPY-0.17%-0.13%-0.25%-0.21%-0.22%0.04%-0.15%
CAD0.06%0.06%-0.03%0.21%-0.02%0.26%0.06%
AUD0.06%0.07%-0.02%0.22%0.02%0.28%0.07%
NZD-0.21%-0.22%-0.30%-0.04%-0.26%-0.28%-0.21%
CHF-0.00%-0.00%-0.09%0.15%-0.06%-0.07%0.21%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

Share:

